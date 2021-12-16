Deck the MOV, 12/16/21

The Hi-Line Arts Council's sponsoring a LIVE holiday concert next Wednesday evening in the Havre High School Auditorium with one of my all time favorites, the renowned Philip Aaberg. Performance time will be at 7 o'clock SHARP & advance tickets for "Christmas from the Hi-Line" are available now at the Havre Area Chamber of Commerce, The Computer Center, Pratt & Company Apparel & Bear Paw Meats in Havre. Philip says, "I am so pleased to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to Havre." I have to disagree with ol' Phil... I submit Philip brings a WHOLE lot of Christmas cheer with his solo piano Christmas concerts! He's been doing them for 35 years, & I DO agree with Philip when he says, "The holiday season brings out the best in people, so let's celebrate the spirit of the Hi-Line & enjoy the season." No problem with that Mr. Aaberg, we're all looking forward to the "Christmas from the Hi-line" concert next Wednesday night at Havre High!

HAVRE, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO