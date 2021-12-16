Austin Ekeler is expected to play Thursday night

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was estimated to be a limited participant at practice on Tuesday. The Chargers only did a walkthrough for Wednesday's practice, so it's a tougher situation to gauge. Ekeler left Sunday's blowout win over the Giants early due to an ankle ailment, though he told reporters that he could've returned if the game script had called for it. More clarification on his ankle should come on Wednesday, but this remains a situation to closely monitor ahead of Thursday's Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson would be next in line for the running back work should Ekeler's status on Thursday be anything less than 100 percent healthy.

