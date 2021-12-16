No littering fines issued at Okaloosa beaches in 2021 despite being 'riddled with trash'

The Emerald Coast is known for it’s naturally beautiful white sands, and local environmentalists are fighting to keep it that way as visitors continue to leave behind trash on beaches.

Jason Harwell, founder of local environmental group Erase the Trace Okaloosa, said combating littering on beaches across Okaloosa County is a “never-ending battle.” His organization has led countless beach cleanups and created bins to encourage beachgoers to throw away their trash.

But Harwell said he believes there needs to be stronger enforcement of littering laws. While deputies handed out many citations for underage drinking in 2021, records from the Sheriff’s Office show zero citations were written for littering on beaches.

“I agree that awareness is a big part of the solution, but enforcing what’s already available to be enforced is also a big part of the solution,” Harwell said. “I honestly think that if people know we are out there looking for violators they will think twice because they don’t want their pockets hit.”

The OCSO’s Beach Unit is tasked with handing out fines to anyone caught littering. First-time offenses can cost beachgoers up to $200, according to the county beach ordinances. However, proving the act of littering can be difficult, said OCSO spokeswoman Michele Nicholson.

“A deputy would have to literally catch someone in the act of littering where they throw it down and then intentionally walk away from it for them to be able to issue a citation,” Nicholson said. “That’s difficult to do, especially when you’ve got a crowded beach.”

Deputies typically will tell beachgoers “You need to pick that up,” and ask for compliance rather than immediately citing first-time offenders, she said. While Nicholson acknowledged that littering is a major issue, she said public safety is the No. 1 priority for the Beach Unit.

Deputies arrested hundreds of teens for underage drinking over spring break this year, outnumbering their average of 400 arrests per year with a total of 616 arrests only two weeks into the spring break period. Most were for underage drinking.

“They have a lot of priorities on the beaches, and public safety is going to be No. 1 always,” Nicholson said. “That doesn’t mean that they’re going to ignore people that are littering, but public safety is going to take priority every time.”

Erase the Trace Okaloosa started with a 75-volunteer cleanup near the Shalimar bridge a little over a year ago. Volunteers continue to go to the beaches and other areas of the county to collect trash. Harwell said they find everything from plastic toys to discarded apple cores.

Some of the most common items left behind on beaches are beer bottles and plastic water bottles. Cigarette butts also litter the beaches, more than 60% of which are in conservation areas with many rare and endangered species.

“It disgusts me when you go to the beach and you see the high tide line and it’s just riddled with cigarette butts and little Black and Mild cigars,” said Harwell, who recalled cleaning the tide line and collecting piles of cigarette butts and waste in only 40 minutes. “You remove that top layer of sand and it’s like a layer of trash.”

Combating littering is more difficult during high-volume tourist seasons, Harwell said. With record numbers flocking to the beaches this year, more trash appeared to be scattered across the area. Although the tourist season has come to an end, a large amount of trash still can be found in several spots.

“Once everybody was free to move about the country it seemed like it was just an explosion of trash and litter. During high traffic times for tourism the trash is going to increase,” he said. “Right now it’s not really tourist time, but if you go and drive across Okaloosa Island, it’s riddled with trash and litter.”

Harwell said Erase the Trace Okaloosa and other local environmental groups that have popped up in recent years have been working together to find solutions. One idea Harwell proposed to the Okaloosa County Commission last month was that of a “beach litter patrol” that would focus on enforcement.

The commissioners have taken the idea into consideration and also plan to tackle littering through a “beach ambassador” program next year. County employees tasked with educating visitors about the safety issues such as the beach warning flag system would also share information about trash and littering.

Harwell said he also hopes to see more signs erected at beach accesses to raise awareness to littering laws, especially in areas where there tends to be more trash near condominiums and restaurants.

“Obviously there’s a need for some type of system to be put in place, because you go to the beach, all you’ve got to do is just walk out your door and look down the road and you’ll see trash down the side of it,” he said. “A lot of it is from stuff blowing out of people’s vehicles because they don’t have it secured, and that eventually blows into our water system.”

Nicholson said the Sheriff’s Office would hope that additional awareness encourages beachgoers to comply with littering laws.

“Compliance is the main thing we would hope for. That people would be willing to say ‘I don’t want to trash these beautiful beaches',” Nicholson said. “You would think that you wouldn’t have to preach that mantra over and over, but really you have to ingrain in people, respect these beaches.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to help clean up local beaches or interested in getting involved can contact Erase the Trace Okaloosa through its Facebook page by visiting http://Erasethetraceokaloosa.com/ or by calling 850-737-3131.