Jounce is making an attempt to renovate how we treat cancer by developing novel immunotherapies that could expand these treatments to new patients and tumor types. Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) has been on my radar for several years due to their novel platform and its prospects as an acquisition target. I never initiated a position because of lack of spare funds or my attention was focused on similar opportunities. Recently, the small-cap healthcare tickers have been under an immense amount of selling pressure and JNCE has not been immune. The stock is trading at a slight premium to its current cash position despite moving closer to a registrational trial for JTX-8064 in advanced solid tumors with tumor-specific expansion cohorts. I believe these current prices offer a great opportunity for me to start a pilot position ahead of some potent catalysts in 2022.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 HOURS AGO