FDA will not authorize Merck’s COVID-19 pill for pregnant women, reports say

By Linda Hasco
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
At a time when the omicron variant is causing a surge of COVID-19 cases in highly vaccinated European countries, the new COVID-19 pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics had raised hopes of more treatment options for high-risk Americans. Currently, however, those hopes are not as bright as they...

iheart.com

CDC Advisers To Revisit Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is planning to review the benefit and risk assessment for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The single-dose vaccine is authorized by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration for anybody over the age of 18. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

CDC panel recommends Pfizer and Moderna shots over J&J jab

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Thursday recommended Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson’s shot for adults 18 and older, after dozens of people developed a rare blood clot condition following the J&J jab. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
RALEIGH, NC
Benzinga

EMA Offers Early Access To Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

The EMA said that European countries can begin to use Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid, even though it is not yet authorized in the EU. The pill is indicated to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston 25 News WFXT

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

J&J Shot Loses Antibody Protection Against Omicron in Study (1)

South Africa’s Moore says shot may still protect vs disease. Moore gave presentation at an online African health conference. vaccine produced virtually no antibody protection against the omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory experiment, underlining the new strain’s ability to get around one pillar of the body’s defenses.
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Merck's COVID Pill Shows 'Modest' Benefit in High-Risk Outpatients

Data from the pivotal trial for the COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir detailed the waning efficacy that troubled FDA reviewers and advisors. An interim analysis of the phase II/III MOVe-OUT trial showed a substantial benefit with a 5-day course started within 5 days of symptom onset in ambulatory, but high-risk, unvaccinated adults, reported Carisa De Anda, PharmD, of Merck in Kenilworth, New Jersey, and colleagues in the New England Journal of Medicine.
INDUSTRY
KTLA.com

Dr. Jandial: Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Earlier this week, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial symptoms. Dr. Jandial joined us live with the details on this new study and how it could become a pandemic game changer. For more information on Dr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Is Merck's Dig at Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Justified?

A Merck executive said Pfizer's COVID-19 pill will be unsuitable for some due to drug-drug interactions. Pfizer maintains that its pill is safe, and any drug-drug interactions can be managed by adjusting dosing. Both companies make good points, but any issues with Pfizer's drug should be manageable. Merck (NYSE:MRK) and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Pfizer COVID pill could get FDA approval before January. What we know about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The toolkit health professionals can use against COVID-19 could expand a bit by the end of December. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to make a decision this month on his company's COVID antiviral pill. The FDA has a "very high sense of urgency," Bourla told CNBC on Tuesday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
afp.com

Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dequeenbee.com

CDC Panel Advises That Other Vaccines Are Preferred Over J&J Shot

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Following continued reports of a rare but life-threatening clotting condition linked to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a federal advisory panel on Thursday recommended that the Pfizer and Moderna shots be the preferred choices for Americans. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
