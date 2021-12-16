Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor veterans interred at Beal Memorial Cemetery

FORT WALTON BEACH — More than 1,200 wreaths are on their way by refrigerated truck from Maine to Beal Memorial Cemetery as the community gears up for its second annual Wreaths Across America observance Saturday to honor veterans interred in the cemetery.

The wreaths are set to be placed by volunteers at the conclusion of a 9 a.m. ceremony open to the public at the Veterans Tribute Tower. As each wreath is placed, the name of the honored veteran will be spoken aloud by the volunteer.

The ceremony will feature remarks from guest speaker Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, commander of Eglin Air Force Base, and from local Marine Corps veteran Dave Goetsch, a member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame.

Also participating will be retired Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Patt Maney, a wounded warrior, former Okaloosa County judge and current state representative.

The Rev. Cecil Williams of Gregg Chapel AME Church will offer prayers and the Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Fort Walton Beach High School also will participate, along with Reid Soria of Autism Sings and the Fort Walton Beach Police Department honor guard.

Saturday's ceremony also is scheduled to include a particularly poignant moment, as Michele Lombardo, daughter of the late retired Army Lt. Col. Sam Lombardo, unveils a wreath dedicated specifically to Army veterans.

Lt. Col. Lombardo, a local veteran much-beloved for his passion for life and his unabashed patriotism, died in June, just one month and one day from what would have been his 102nd birthday. He was interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 1.

Last year's Wreaths Across America observance was the last local public ceremony in which Lombardo participated. His daughter will unveil the Army wreath Saturday at about the same time as wreaths are being laid at Arlington National Cemetery.

Lombardo is particularly known for a World War II exploit in which he led his men in fashioning an American flag from scraps of cloth as they advanced across the German countryside in late 1944 and early 1945 following the Battle of the Bulge. The flag is on display in the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center at Fort Benning, Georgia.

The wreaths coming to Fort Walton Beach were funded with hundreds of $15 donations to Wreaths Across America.

The organization has evolved from its 1992 beginnings, when a single truckload of wreaths were placed at Arlington National Cemetery, into a nonprofit group that now also works to teach school, scout, civic and other groups about American veterans under its goals to "remember, honor and teach."

The 1,200 wreaths coming to Beal won't be enough to individually honor each of the nearly 1,800 veterans interred there. This year's donations will, however, allow some number of wreaths to be placed in every section of the cemetery, according to Tom Rice of the Veterans Tribute Tower Committee.

This year's number of wreaths does far outstrip last year's donations, the first year of local participation in the Wreaths Across America program.

Last year, 600 wreaths were placed on veteran's graves at Beal, limited to just one section of its grounds.

"While about 500 short of our goal, the good news is we will be able to lay wreaths in all the sections of the cemetery," Rice said. "Last year’s inaugural efforts allowed only the northeast section."

Donations are continuing to be made for the local observance, Rice said this week. Those donations will be applied to next year's wreath-laying at Beal Memorial.