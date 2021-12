Controlling large amounts of data, running a multitude of scenarios and sharing information between a number of modelers are common challenges in modeling endeavors regardless of the field—be it energy systems, process design or epidemic modeling. Even when using state-of-the-art modeling tools, problems in pre- and postprocessing, sharing and maintaining different versions of data can reduce the efficiency and impair the quality of projects. Open-source workflow management tool Spine Toolbox developed in a four-year EU-project focused on complex data handling, ease of scenario building as well as remote execution and division of labor within a modeling team. This allows using it in many fields even if the same data should be fed into multiple models in the same workflow.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO