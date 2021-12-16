ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Family calls for accountability after man convicted in daughter’s death released

By Ryan Kruger
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weHI9_0dOS9ykw00

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Just minutes into the New Year, tragedy struck for a Charlotte family.

Now, nearly a year later, the family of Cynia Wright is calling for more accountability after the man convicted in connection with their daughter’s death is already out of jail.

At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, 23-year-old Cynia Wright was killed when the car she was riding in crashed into the back of a parked police car.

The driver, Kevin Whitlock, Jr. was drunk and speeding, according to police, along I-85 S near Sugar Creek Road.

A CMPD patrol car was parked in the left lane, with its lights flashing, while the officer helped direct traffic. Whitlock, according to investigators, crashed into the squad car.

Wright, who was in the car along with her cousin, died at the scene.

“They saw the lights. That’s why they were telling (Whitlock) to slow down. They could see the lights ahead,” said Hugh Wright, Cynia’s father. “And he didn’t try to slow down. He drove right through the situation and hit the cop’s car.”

Whitlock was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Last week, a judge sentenced him to time already served and three years of probation.

“Even though the sentencing guidelines were six months to whatever, he got the low end,” Wright said. “He checked all the boxes to get the high end, or mid-range. But nothing. He didn’t get none of that.”

Wright, who no longer lives in Charlotte, was in the courtroom for the sentencing.

“I asked him in the courtroom to look me in the eyes and just explain to me what was going through his head that night,” said Wright. “He refused to do it. He wouldn’t even look at me. Just look down.”

A CMPD officer was also hurt during the crash.

Wright’s family is hoping that their daughter’s death will serve as a wake-up call to the criminal justice system.

“I’m just letting other parents know to grab ahold of their kids. Because it could happen to you.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Man to be charged with kidnapping and assault in violent attack caught on camera in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a violent attack and kidnapping caught on camera in front of an east Charlotte home, authorities said. Louis Lamontrez Meadows, 32, will be charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, after releasing the Ring video to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#After Man#Fox
WNCT

Woman arrested for alleged strong-arm robbery of Salvation Army Red Kettle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Police in Beaufort, S.C., arrest a woman accused of robbing a Salvation Army Red Kettle. Latoya Washington, 34, of Seabrook, faces a charge of strong-arm robbery. According to police, Washington reportedly approached a Salvation Army volunteer outside of the Belk department store at 332 Robert Smalls Parkway Wednesday afternoon and began […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WNCT

Elizabeth City man wanted in triple slaying captured in Virginia

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man wanted in the shooting deaths of three people, including a 3-year-old girl, has been arrested and taken into custody in Virginia, authorities said Thursday. Elizabeth City police said Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of Elizabeth City was arrested Wednesday on a fugitive warrant in Norfolk, Virginia, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Former Alabama school superintendent pleaded guilty, pocketed cash from department of education in identity fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – One Montgomery resident and former school superintendent has pleaded guilty to sharing false data with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) in order to receive additional funding. William L. Holladay, III, 57, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to his part in a scheme that conspired with others to defraud the ALSDE by […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy