Cockroach Labs Doubles Valuation in Red Hot Market for Private Software Start-Ups

By Riley de León, CNBC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise software company Cockroach Labs has raised a $278 million Series F funding round that boosts its valuation to $5 billion. The New York City-based company has now raised $633 million to date. Cockroach Labs' new financing is the latest activity in a red hot private market of enterprise...

