Board OKs stream-crossing permit for gas pipeline that would run through West Virginia

By John Lynch
 23 hours ago

A Virginia board has granted a waterbody crossing permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Roanoke Times reports that the State Water Control Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to grant a permit for the natural gas pipeline to cross about 150 streams and wetlands in southwest Virginia.

The pipeline still needs a similar permit from West Virginia and federal approval.

The planned 303-mile pipeline will take natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations and transport it through West Virginia and Virginia.

The project has faced legal challenges from environmental groups.

A 75-mile extension into central North Carolina also has been proposed.

West Virginia judge to issue ruling soon on charter schools

A West Virginia judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit that seeks to stop the newly created West Virginia Professional Charter School Board from authorizing any new schools. News outlets report Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said she would issue a ruling by Friday after hearing from lawyers during a virtual hearing Tuesday. […]
West Virginia plans to give a 5% pay raise to state employees

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that the state will work on a 5% pay raise for all state employees. “As we’ve gone through this horrible pandemic, we’ve continued to kick out surplus after surplus,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state is doing really good. I commend everybody that’s made all the right moves […]
West Virginia celebrates anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine arrival in state

During his briefing, Gov. Justice commemorated the one-year anniversary today of the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia. “West Virginia led the way for the entire nation right out of the gate,” Gov. Justice said. “While other states spent weeks cutting through federal red tape, West Virginia was getting the vaccine out […]
Ohio Governor exposed to a person with COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed Monday evening to a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19.  Both DeWine’s have no symptoms and tested negative for the virus this morning. The DeWine’s will continue to be tested daily and postpone public events.
Omicron in Ohio: What does it mean for the Ohio Valley?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In Central Ohio, the two patients with the Omicron variant both had been fully vaccinated, but were six months out from their vaccination, and they had not received a booster. Health officials are monitoring their progress, but 7News is told they have mild symptoms and are not hospitalized. So what […]
Harvey Goodman Realtors is holding a charity drive

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Harvey Goodman Realtors is holding a charity drive outside of Sam’s Club in St. Clairsville called “Harvey’s Hope,” where necessities such as backpacks, flashlights, batteries, and much more are being gathered.  Harvey Goodman Realtors are working with Street Moms, who are supported by the Vineyard Church. “Harvey’s Hope” will continue to collect items until Wednesday, December 22, so you still have plenty of time to contribute.
Ohio Senate approves ending conceal carry permit requirement

The Ohio Senate has approved a bill that eliminates the requirement for a concealed weapons permit. The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio’s Scioto County, would also end the requirement that individuals inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon. The bill requires only that such people provide […]
Wheeling Firefighters return from assisting with tornado relief in Kentucky

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Firefighters from the Wheeling Fire Department are back from Kentucky. Local emergency services in the hardest hit areas were looking for help and they didn’t hesitate to answer the call.  Not even a week has passed since the horrific tornadoes and severe weather caused damage to several states. Kentucky was one of the hardest states hit.   […]
Ohio hostages released in Haiti

HAITI (AP) The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details. “We glorify God […]
Ohio Senate approves bill to expand medical marijuana program

More Ohio dispensaries could sell medical marijuana, cultivators could grow more of it, and more conditions would qualify for using it under legislation passed Wednesday by the Republican-led state Senate. Physicians could recommend marijuana to treat any medical condition if they conclude a patient would “reasonably be expected” to find relief or benefit. Regulation of […]
A “sick trend”: Schools nationwide heighten security in response to threats on TikTok

(WTRF) — The Associated Press (AP) reports that educators are on high alert following posts on TikTok warning of shooting and bomb threats in schools nationwide. The West Virginia State Police released a statement on their Facebook page that they are aware of the “messages trending nationwide on social media that threaten violence in schools […]
Ohio bill to combat organized crime passes House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio bill just recently passed in the House that would require high-volume, third-party online, sellers to disclose certain pieces of identifying information to protect consumers.  The bill, led by Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg), is to ‘ensure that high-volume third-party online sellers are playing fair and that consumers have adequate […]
New Martinsville police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

The New Martinsville Police Department have released the name and a photo of one of the suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred on December 8. A warrant has been issued for Quaylen McClendon who is considered armed and dangerous. Officials say McClendon has connections in Morgantown WV, Washington, Monessen, and Pittsburgh, PA. McClendon is/has […]
Ohio Task Force 1 aids Kentucky in tornado recovery efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Kentucky around 6 a.m. Monday to help with tornado recovery efforts at their base on Murray State University’s campus. The team departed from Dayton at 11 p.m. Sunday after being activated as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue team. “They arrived this morning at […]
West Virginia man charged with third DUI offense

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– A Coal City man was arrested in Fayette County for reckless driving and other offenses on December 12, 2021. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were alerted of a reckless driver on US Route 19 near the Glen Jean area. Once deputies made contact, they observed it swerving between two lanes […]
