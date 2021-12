The Versed Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion is a lightweight cosmetic product for consumers seeking out a way to take care of their skin from the neck down with some of the same solutions they use on their face. The moisturizer is formulated with retinol, squalene, vitamin E and cocoa butter, which will all work together to help skin appear firmer and give it a bit of a glow. The formula used for the body lotion won't leave behind a greasy residue and will help to refine the skin across various parts of the body.

