ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick County Board of Alderman discuss budget plan

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RvqD_0dOS9ke000

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick’s Board of Alderman held a meeting to discuss their budget priorities for the next fiscal year.

This is their first board meeting since their swearing in ceremony, the board hit the ground running as they discussed what should be in the city’s budget.

Alderwoman Kelly Russell urged for the new police headquarters to be funded.

Frederick County Rural Legacy Program receives $1.5 million state grant

“We’ve been working on getting a new police headquarters for decades,” Alderwoman Russell explained. “We have acquired this property and it is my goal to see this project through so that we open the doors in the next couple of years as planned.”

After having many residents voice their need for safer streets and neighborhoods, Alderman Derek Shackelford says his priority is to have more traffic safety measures.

Many of the Alderman had similar initiatives in traffic safety, affordable housing and preserving local parks.

“I do believe we’ve made some great strides- in many of these things and I’d like to keep us moving forward,” explained Alderwoman Kuzemchak.

United Way of Frederick County launches unity campaign

The newest member, Alderwoman, Katie Nash said a priority of hers is to continue to invest in project start-ups that leverage external resources to do more.

All the priorities discussed will be reviewed by Mayor Michael O’Connor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Frederick County, Maryland receives “Sustainable Growth Award”

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland has been presented with one of the state’s “Sustainable Growth Awards” by the Maryland Department of Planning. According to County Executive Jan Gardner, this award is the result of a collaboration between local government and residents of the area. “I asked industry leaders in our community what […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Prince William County board moves forward with collective bargaining ordinance

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 to move forward with a collective bargaining ordinance at their Tuesday night meeting. The ordinance will be reviewed over the coming months. The decision comes after police and fire department employees submitted petitions regarding their intent to collectively bargain back […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Governor Hogan announces new efforts to prepare nursing homes for COVID-19 winter surge

MARYLAND (WDVM) — To prepare for a winter surge of COVID-19, Governor Larry Hogan announced new efforts to help nursing homes.  Health officials are now requiring nursing homes to offer monoclonal antibody treatments to residents when an outbreak occurs. These treatments are strongly recommended to lessen the severity of symptoms and help keep high-risk patients out of […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Washington State
WDVM 25

West Virginia Congressman David McKinley pays call on prospective eastern panhandle constituents

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The business community of Martinsburg welcomed a congressional visitor as we wind down this week with the Christmas holiday approaching. Representative David McKinley, an unfamiliar face to some, paid a call on small business leaders about challenges they face in today’s economy. The ever increasing challenges of small business are getting […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Affordable Housing#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WDVM 25

Maryland governor increases hospital preparations amid COVID surge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Maryland have been on a sharp incline for over two weeks. And as residents still lack access to the critical confirmed daily case data on the state’s website, Governor Larry Hogan is working to give the hospital system a boost. Not to be confused with Hogan’s […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Montgomery County’s “Truancy Prevention Program” holds in-person graduation ceremony for first time since pandemic began

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Many people have talked about how the transition back to the classroom was difficult for many students after over a year of virtual learning. What often doesn’t get mentioned are the students who struggled to get back into the classroom at all. Thanks to Montgomery County’s “Truancy Prevention Program”, 42 students […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Governor Hogan announces new Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency initiative

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced a new initiative called the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program on Tuesday, an initiative aimed at supporting resilience-building activities for Maryland manufacturers. This program will provide Maryland manufacturers with a platform to discuss and refine their supply chains, address the supply chain crisis and help companies by connecting […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Capito takes aim at child care plan in Build Back Better agenda

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito alongside other Republican senators are claiming that the new child care plans in the Build Back Better agenda will only help some families and leave others to make a difficult choice. During a press conference, Senator Capito claimed that the new universal child care initiative will […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Students on Medicaid insurance plans in Maryland will now be auto-enrolled into free- and reduced-lunch programs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Children in Maryland who are on Medicaid health insurance will automatically be enrolled into their schools’ free- and reduced-lunch programs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. “Adding Medicaid to the list of benefit programs that can ‘directly certify’ a student to receive free or reduced-price meals is a win-win for […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy