One year ago this week, I became the first person in the state of Michigan (outside of a clinical trial) to receive a COVID vaccine. The mood at the time was electric, brimming with optimism. A photographer documented the moment of triumph. After nine long months of struggle and fear, we were hopeful for the promise that the vaccine brought. It was a holiday present for the world, thanks to the hard work and dedication of countless people involved in its development and the many volunteers who rolled up their sleeves for the clinical trials. At long last, we could see a path forward to move beyond the pandemic.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO