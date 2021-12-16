Officials: Williamson County ready for next winter storm with new equipment, planning

Williamson County's EMS, road and emergency workers learned some lessons from the deadly February 2020 freeze that left hundreds of thousands of people without power for days.

Now they are ready if it ever happens again, officials said Wednesday, after buying new equipment and coming up with a plan to better coordinate with places such as dialysis centers and utilities.

Williamson County has bought devices called tire socks to keep its ambulances and other vehicles from slipping on roads, said Ed Tydings, the operations division commander at a news conference. The socks are a special cloth that covers tires and grips snow and ice.

The county will be using them on tires instead of chains because if chains break they can damage a vehicle, Tydings said. "One of the biggest problems EMS faced (in February) was getting places," he said. "On the west side of the county there are so many hilly places that we simply could not get to for two or three days," he said.

He said one ambulance became stuck at the bottom of a hill and the crew had to walk more than a mile to get a patient on the west side of Leander. The socks cost $100 per vehicle.

EMS also has spent $20,000 for supply kits, including food and water for its crews. Some of the kits are stored in places that are difficult to reach on the western side of the county so paramedics don't have to return to stations for more supplies, Tydings said.

The county's EMS also has stocked up on sand, salt kits and diesel antifreeze, as well as shovels and ice scrapers, he said.

Williamson County Emergency Management has put together an improvement plan led by Shantelle Brannon, the deputy director of the division, said Michael Shoe, the division director. As part of the plan, EMS has reached out to dialysis centers, utilities and oxygen suppliers to be more prepared for the next storm, said Shoe.

Part of the preparation involved getting extra equipment to help deliver oxygen to patients during power outages, he said. "We were able to get oxygen (in February) but couldn't find adapters to give the oxygen to patients," Shoe said.

The county also did not have the right kind of adapters to transfer diesel from storage plants into vehicles, he said, but is now stocked up on those.

The county's road and bridge crew have doubled their amount of sand and chemicals to remove ice, said Terron Evertson, the county engineer and road and bridge director. The Road and Bridge Department also has a piece of new equipment that fits into the bed of a truck and funnels sand more effectively onto roads, he said.

A new four-wheel drive sanding truck is on the way to the county, Evertson said. The department also plans to use tire socks on its equipment such as its road graders, Evertson said. Since Williamson County doesn't have snow plows, it has to rely on road grading equipment to scrape ice off the roads.

Officials also had tips for the public to get ready for winter storms. People should be sure to stock up with seven days of nonperishable supplies, including a gallon of water per person per day, Shoe said.

"You can get MRE's (ready-to-eat meals) off of Amazon," he said. When buying canned soup, people need to make sure they can open the cans without using an electric device, said Tydings.

People also need to stock up on sand, salt, portable cell phone charges and any supplies they need for pets, officials said. Shoe also recommended residents buy a battery-powered weather radio and protect their vehicles by making sure their tires are good and that they get any needed maintenance done before a storm.

To receive weather alerts, the public can also sign up for warncentraltexas.org, he said.

To stay warm during power outages people need to dress in several layers and wear hats, said Tydings. "One big huge jacket doesn't keep you as warm as putting on a long-sleeved t-shirt, a sweater, a sweat shirt and a coat," he said.

Using a fireplace to keep warm is alright as long as people haven't gone five to seven years without cleaning their chimneys, he said. People should not open their ovens to keep warm because they can get carbon monoxide poisoning, he said.

Early signs of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, dizziness and nausea, Tydings said. If people start experiencing these symptoms they need to open up windows, he said. He also advised people not to go outside if there's ice or snow and not to drive.

"We don't want people slipping or falling," he said. "That's a preventable injury."

If people must drive they need to scrape all the snow off their car because snow left on the car's hood could fly up and hit the window while driving, Tydings said.

Other tips to follow in weather emergencies are available at bit.ly/3DXmkkY. Shoe said he is confident the county's emergency crews are prepared to respond to any type of weather emergency.

"Our paramedics are some of the best in the nation," he said. "Their resilience was tested to the max (in February) and they never faltered."