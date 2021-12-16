ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer Cells’ “Self Eating” May Be New Drug Target

By Editor's Pics
technologynetworks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers reveal how pancreatic cancer cells adapt to the low-energy...

technologynetworks.com

Reprograming Cells To Treat Drug-Resistant Cancers

Scientists at KAIST believe they may have found a way to reverse an aggressive, treatment-resistant type of breast cancer into a less dangerous kind that responds well to treatment. The study involved the use of mathematical models to untangle the complex genetic and molecular interactions that occur in the two types of breast cancer, but could be extended to find ways for treating many others. The study’s findings were published in the journal Cancer Research.
CANCER
LiveScience

Dormant cancer cells may 'reawaken' due to change in this key protein

Cancer cells may suddenly "reawaken" and spread throughout the body after years of lying dormant. Now, scientists may be closer to understanding why. In a new study published Monday (Dec. 13) in Nature Cancer, scientists found that in mice, dormant cancer cells were surrounded by larger amounts of a specific type of collagen, the main protein that makes up connective tissue, than active cancer cells.
CANCER
biopharmadive.com

Bristol Myers returns to Immatics for a dual-targeting cancer drug

Bristol Myers Squibb has broadened an existing partnership with German immunotherapy developer Immatics, announcing on Tuesday morning plans to acquire rights to a cancer drug nearing clinical testing. Immatics will receive $150 million up front in exchange for access to its treatment, which is known as IMA401 and should begin...
CANCER
#Pancreatic Cancer#Tumor#Mitochondria#Cell Proliferation#Cancer Cells
ucsf.edu

Map of protein systems reveals new targets for cancer treatment

Researchers at the UCSF Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) and UC San Diego have mapped previously unknown interactions between hundreds of proteins that drive cancer, unveiling potential new drug targets. The findings, announced in a trio of papers published in Science on October 1, detailed a new approach for tackling cancer and applied that approach to breast cancer and cancers of the head and neck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MedicalXpress

New study of primary liver cancer calls for strategies targeting heterogeneous tumors

Clinicians, scientists from the National Cancer Center Singapore (NCCS) and institutional collaborators have described a dynamic genomic landscape of tumor heterogeneity in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This research comes from one of the largest prospective cohorts for HCC known as the Precision Medicine in Liver Cancer across Asia-Pacific Network (PLANet) study. These novel findings from PLANet were recently published in the journal National Science Review (NSR).
CANCER
bioworld.com

New pancreatic cancer immune therapy target identified

Immunotherapeutic targeting of stage-specific embryonic antigen-4 (SSEA-4) has been shown to inhibit pancreatic cancer growth in animal models and cancer cell lines, indicating that this approach has promise for treating pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and possibly other SSEA-4-positive cancers, according to new a Taiwan/U.S. collaborative study. "This is the first...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Controlling the metabolism of cancer cells

Cancer cells show unchecked rapid growth beyond tissue boundaries that is no longer stopped by normal control mechanisms. Due to this rapid growth, the metabolism of cancer cells is altered compared to that of cells that grow normally. Cancer cells use this metabolism to provide molecular building blocks and to meet their high energy needs. It has also been known for some time that metabolic intermediates activate specific receptors on the surface of cells. One such metabolite is succinate, which specifically activates a receptor found in various types of tumor.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Measuring Cancer Cell State Can Reveal Susceptibility to Variety of Cancer Drugs

Study results also show that pancreatic tumor cells can be forced into a more susceptible state by changing their environment. Over the past few decades, scientists have made great strides in understanding the genetic mutations that can drive cancer. For some types of cancer, these discoveries have led to the development of drugs that target specific mutations.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Swapping catalysts provides better targeted killing of cancer cells

A new way to treat cancer that has fewer side effects than conventional drugs could result from a targeted method for killing tumor cells in mice that was developed by a RIKEN-led team. The novel therapeutic triggers the self-destruct program of cancer cells by delivering a masked peptide and a catalyst to their surfaces.
CANCER
eturbonews.com

New Liquid Biopsy for Early Cancer Detection

Rarecells, Inc., an innovative Liquid Biopsy company developing non-invasive tests for early cancer diagnosis, announced today the closing of a $5 Million tranche, bringing its total Series A funding to $13 Million. The funds will support the start of laboratory and clinical operations in the United-States focused on Prostate Cancer and Acute Myeloid Leukemia early detection tests.
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting ERK induced cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy in colorectal cancer

In recent years, many studies have shown that autophagy plays a vital role in the resistance of tumor chemotherapy. However, the interaction between autophagy and cell death has not yet been clarified. In this study, a new specific ERK inhibitor CC90003 was found to suppress colorectal cancer growth by inducing cell death both in vitro and in vivo. Studies have confirmed that higher concentrations of ROS leads to autophagy or cell death. In this research, the role of CC90003-induced ROS was verified. But after inhibiting ROS by two kinds of ROS inhibitors NAC and SFN, the autophagy induced by CC90003 decreased, while cell death strengthened. In parallel, protective autophagy was also induced, while in a p53-dependent manner. After silencing p53 or using the p53 inhibitor PFTÎ±, the autophagy induced by CC90003 was weakened and the rate of cell death increases. Therefore, we confirmed that CC90003 could induce autophagy by activating ROS/p53. Furthermore, in the xenograft mouse model, the effect was obtained remarkably in the combinational treatment group of CC90003 plus CQ, comparing with that of the single treatment groups. In a word, our results demonstrated that targeting ERK leads to cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy simultaneously in colorectal cancer, which offers new potential targets for clinical therapy.
CANCER
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Five-Drug Combo To Treat High-Risk Bone Marrow Cancer

A combination of five existing drugs keeps cancer at bay for longer in patients with a highly aggressive type of bone marrow cancer, a major new trial reveals. The five-drug cocktail, along with a stem cell transplant, allowed people with ultra-high risk multiple myeloma to live longer before their disease progressed than those who received the standard of care.
CANCER
Newswise

Yale Cancer Center Trial Identifies New Treatment Option for Certain Patients with T-Cell Lymphoma

Newswise — The final results from a national phase 2 study including researchers from Yale Cancer Center show the drug tipifarnib increased survival rates for patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). The findings are being presented today at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia.
CANCER
Nature.com

B cell-related gene signature and cancer immunotherapy response

B lymphocytes have multifaceted functions in the tumour microenvironment, and their prognostic role in human cancers is controversial. Here we aimed to identify tumour microenvironmental factors that influence the prognostic effects of B cells. Methods. We conducted a gene expression analysis of 3585 patients for whom the clinical outcome information...
CANCER

