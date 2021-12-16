ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Risk Survey: 7 in 10 Employed Americans Admit Working Around Company IT Policies To Be More Productive and Efficient

Venn, the virtual desktop alternative company challenging the VDI market, today announced findings from their recent survey of nearly a thousand American workers (employed full-time/part-time) conducted online by The Harris Poll. The survey found that 71% of employed Americans admit to working around their company's own IT policies and procedures in...

aithority.com

Vulcan Cyber Survey Finds Most Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Programs To Be Ineffective

Latest research shows IT security teams are not doing enough to correlate vulnerability data with actual business risk leaving organizations exposed. Vulcan Cyber, developers of the industry’s only cyber risk management platform for infrastructure, application, and cloud security, announced the latest results of its ongoing research into vulnerability risk prioritization and mitigation programs. Its findings highlight the struggle of IT security teams to transition from simple vulnerability identification to meaningful response and mitigation, limiting the risk insights business leaders and IT management professionals need to effectively protect valuable business assets.
TECHNOLOGY
metroatlantaceo.com

Survey: Executives Doubling Down On Technology Investment For 2022

In perhaps a positive outlook for the economy, business leaders are upping the ante on technology investment. However, they have significant concerns regarding staffing. Those are a pair of key findings from EisnerAmper's executive survey, which gauged the outlook of business leaders throughout the United States. Much of the high-level...
BUSINESS
Wicked Local

Employers' views about remote work policies evolve as pandemic continues

Why is returning to in-person work important — is it because an employee's role requires it or because that was the norm before the pandemic?. That's the question many businesses are looking to answer right now as they manage workforces during a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing. COVID case rates are trending upward again as the winter holidays approach and the new Omicron variant has been detected in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
VentureBeat

How to clean CRM data to improve efficiency and productivity

This article was contributed by Tom Wilson, a data professional and content editor at Coresignal. A Customer Relationship Management (CRM) database contains every bit of insight and data you collect on your customer relationship program. CRM data helps with marketing and CRM datasets are stored and analyzed on the CRM system. The longer a database stands without cleaning, the more difficult it is to use, and unclean CRM data is useless to both humans and automation tools. In the same vein, to successfully pursue personalized marketing, email marketing, account-based marketing, etc., flawless CRM data is vital.
ECONOMY
metroatlantaceo.com

Show Them the Money: Pay Is Most Important for Potential Job Seekers

With four in 10 U.S. adults (41%) likely to look for a new job within the next year, more than six in 10 (63%) say pay rate/salary would be among the most important factors if they were looking for a change, according to results from the latest American Staffing Association Workforce Monitor® online survey conducted by The Harris Poll in late October and early November 2021.
JOBS
CNBC

Cyber Risk, Inside and Out

When it comes to cybersecurity, FAs need to consider protecting their clients' personal data and their personal investments in equal measure. In this panel, two cybersecurity experts talk macro and micro cyber risk, from how to think about cybersecurity when choosing investments, to how to defend client assets from increasingly complex forms of attack.
ECONOMY
metroatlantaceo.com

ParkMobile App Hits the 30 Million User Milestone as Demand for Contactless Payments Increases

ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today that the company has reached the 30 million user milestone as the business continues to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19. Year to date, ParkMobile has increased new users by over 130% compared to 2020. Additionally, the company has rapidly expanded availability across North America, launching over 200 new locations over the past twelve months. In June 2021, ParkMobile was acquired by EasyPark Group.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.
BUSINESS

