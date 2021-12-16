Georgia Supreme Court Says Businesses Can Only Boot Cars in Areas with Ordinances

The age-old practice used by property owners to boot unauthorized vehicles on their premises was dealt a serious blow Tuesday by the state’s highest court. In a unanimous opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court flatly rejected a shopping mall’s assertion that a law established centuries ago allowed it to immobilize cars and trucks until their owners pay a fine to have the boot removed.
Property owners don't have a common-law right to boot unauthorized vehicles on their premises, Georgia's highest court ruled Tuesday. Georgia attorney Matt Wetherington said thousands of drivers will benefit from the suit.
The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing abortion providers to challenge the Texas law that bans most abortions, while the law itself will remain in place. Senate Bill 8, or the Heartbeat Act, took effect on Sept. 1. It bans abortion after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The former Marion County judge and his wife convicted in a June 2020 hit and run will get to stay out of prison for now. The Third District Court of Appeals denied their appeal earlier this week and ruled Jason and Julia Warner would have to serve their two-year sentence.
FARGO — The head of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic calls the newest legal challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court the “gravest threat” to abortion rights in 50 years. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the justices began hearing arguments in a Mississippi case that directly challenges the landmark 1973 Roe v....
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning Georgia business owners about misleading mailers regarding annual corporate registration filings. The soliciting company charges Georgia corporations a significantly higher rate to complete their corporate registration filings than Georgia law requires. These mailings do not include solicitation notifications as currently required by Georgia law.
The state Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could require police officers to follow traffic laws while trying to secretly surveil suspected criminals, a change racial justice advocates claim could help ease inner city mistrust of law enforcement but others believe will undermine public safety. The case arose from the Hartford Police Department’s efforts in 2013 to combat ...
(Washington, DC) -- Some lawsuits challenging the controversial abortion law in Texas can move forward. That's the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices did not rule on the constitutionality of the state law. It prohibits abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. Critics say the law is a near-total...
A company denied licenses to grow medical marijuana in Missouri urged the state Supreme Court Tuesday to compel regulators to provide application info that the health department has argued it’s constitutionally obligated to protect. At issue is the Department of Health and Senior Services’ refusal to turn over applications of successful license holders, despite being […]
New Jerseyans could soon sue their own insurance carriers for slow-rolling select claims involving uninsured drivers. The Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee on Monday advanced a bill that would allow policyholders to sue their carriers for unreasonably slow responses or unreasonable denials of claims involving an uninsured or underinsured driver. Such plaintiffs do not […]
The Sierra Club is asking the Georgia Supreme Court to take up its challenge of Georgia Power’s plan to collect from customers $525 million in coal ash pond closure costs. Both a trial court in Fulton County and the Georgia Court of Appeals have upheld a decision by the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to let the Atlanta-based utility recover a portion of the costs of closing all 29 of its ash ponds at 11 coal-burning power plants across Georgia, nearly $9 billion according to the latest estimate.
