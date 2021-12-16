ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 children die when bouncy castle blown away in Australia

By Nine News staff
KMOV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEVONPORT, Australia (Nine News/CNN) - Five children are dead and four are critically injured after they fell from a bouncy castle in Australia. Tasmanian police said wind had lifted it 32 feet in...

AccuWeather

5 schoolchildren dead after high winds rip bouncy castle off the ground

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Five schoolchildren died in Australia on Thursday when authorities say a bounce castle they were playing in during a celebration was picked up by a gust of wind and the children fell out of it. The incident occurred at a school in Devonport in Australia's island...
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Killed After Gust Blows Bouncy Castle 33 Feet Into Air

An end-of-year celebration at an Australian school ended in catastrophe Thursday after a gust of wind sent an inflatable bouncy castle 33 feet into the air, killing five children and seriously injuring four others. The tragedy happened during the summer party at Hillcrest Primary School in the island state of Tasmania, and police confirmed the children who died included two boys and two girls who were either 10- or 11-years-old, and a fifth child whose age in unknown. Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams said: “Several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters... This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders.” Five other children are being treated, with four in critical condition, AP reports.
The Independent

Tasmania bouncy castle accident – latest: Five children dead and five others injured in freak incident

Five children have died and five others are badly injured after a bouncy castle they were playing on during an end-of-year celebration at a primary school in Tasmania was blown up into the air by strong winds.The police said a gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle into the air and the children playing inside fell from a height of about 10 metres.“A wind event caused a jumping castle to lift into the air,” Tasmania police said in its initial statement.The fifth and sixth-grade students were paying during their last day of term at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport when the freak accident took place.Emergency services, including two helicopters, were rushed to the school to transport the children to the hospital.Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said the accident was “unthinkably heartbreaking” and extended an offer of support to the local administration.
