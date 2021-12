The Salvation Army of Weirton recently received a $1,000 donation from All Saints Ladies Philoptochos Society. Capt. Gene Hunt, right, commander of the Salvation Army, accepted the donation from Philoptochos members Elaine Flinn, left, and Pearl Tranto. “The Salvation Army is dedicated to helping those less fortunate and offers such services as feeding the hungry, clothing the needy and offering warmth to so many,” a Philoptochos spokesperson noted. To donate to the Salvation Army so it can continue its ministry, checks can be made payable to the Salvation Army and mailed to 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV 26062. Bell ringers are needed at a variety of sites. For those interested in helping “ring in some cheer” this holiday season, contact the Salvation Army center at (304) 748-4310.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO