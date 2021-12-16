ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of England Announces Rate Hike From Pandemic-Era Lows

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Monetary Fund on Tuesday had urged British policymakers to avoid "inaction bias" ahead of the vote. U.K. inflation hit a 10-year high in November as the Consumer Price Index rose by an annual 5.1%, up from 4.2% in October and well above the central bank's target of...

