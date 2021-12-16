ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia's affordable student loan program has 31% default rate, auditor suggests improvements

By Abraham Kenmore, Augusta Chronicle
 1 day ago
The Student Access Loan is Georgia's student loan program of last resort, a low interest loan that lets students who might not meet requirements for merit scholarships or economic requirements for other loans to take out money toward a degree at a technical or four year college. Within three years, however, 31% of SAL loan recipients have defaulted, according to a report last month from the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts.

"The SAL program is a loan of last resort, and in order to receive the loan the student has to have a defined need, but they don't have to undergo a credit check or get a co-signer to qualify for a loan," said Lisa Kieffer, deputy director in the performance audit division who worked on the report. "So just by the nature of the loan program itself, it's probably loans to folks who are more likely to default in the first place."

The loan is administered by the Georgia Student Finance Authority. The loans can provide up to $36,000 to students, depending on the program, at 1% interest with a 15-year payback. Unlike most other loan programs, the state legislature authorized funding for the program but has not codified the program into law, leaving details of its administration to GSFA.

"I think that part of the issue is that the agency is in kind of a push-pull between loans to folk who are more likely to default but also have a need, and at the same time operating a loan program that's predicated on a need to have repayments occur," Kieffer said. "That kind of push-pull of this program was a place where we thought additional direction from the general assembly might be helpful to figure out which area of focus is more important."

Some SAL loans can be forgiven, but according to the report they are rare and only apply to a few lenders. Students who enrolled in technical colleges, were eligible for federal need-based PELL grants, or who did not graduate were more likely to default.

"It would be interesting to see more studies that say, out of the students that have received an SAL loan and defaulted, are these students that have graduated from their programs, their respective programs and found careers, or are these students who unfortunately were unable to finish college?" said Charbel Aoun, president of Georgia FirstGen, an organization focused on supporting first generation students succeed in college.

Aoun is a first-generation student and in his first year of pharmacy school. He said he thinks having something like the SAL program can benefit students, but may cause challenges for first-generation students.

"What makes it difficult for some of these first-generation students is sometimes they don't recognize that there is funding out there like SAL," he said. "And having that understanding that this is a loan sometimes deters people from ever applying for it."

Aoun thinks moving away from loans might make the program more beneficial for students.

"If the program were to focus on an opportunity for need based grants or sort of micro grants and kind of pushed the funding towards a grant-based program instead of a loan-based program, that would be interesting," he said.

Those that do default on the loans damage their credit history, and the interest rate goes up to 5%, increasing the overall debt obligation, according to Kieffer.

The auditor report has some suggestions for improving the program. There is a $50 a month minimum repayment, but many loans could be repaid within 15 years with significantly smaller monthly payments.

"Reducing the minimum monthly payment from $50 was one of the things we thought would be most impactful in helping to reduce the default rate in terms of the things that the agency could take action on right now," Kieffer said.

The report also suggests creating automatic payment systems and sharing more information with students taking out loans would help lower default rates. The GSFA responses to the findings are included in the audit report, the organization largely agreed with the findings and said it would be happy to provide any information legislators needed. A spokesperson for GSFA declined to comment further.

The Chronicle contacted State House and Senate leadership to see if any legislators were considering changes to the program.

"I have not yet heard of any legislative proposals regarding the Student Access Loan program," wrote Kaleb McMichen, director of communications for House Speaker David Ralston. "Given the performance report was issued by the Department of Audits and Accounts only two weeks ago, this isn’t unusual and you may well see legislation proposed after members and staff review it."

