A new European low-cost airline is launching its first route to Florida this fall with fares to Europe starting at $129 — here's what passengers can expect

New Icelandic low-cost carrier Play is launching flights between Reykjavik and Baltimore, Boston, and New York this year.

After strong demand and bookings from American customers, the airline has added a fourth pin to its route map — Orlando.

Play offers a no-frills product onboard its A321neos, but fares to the Florida city will be lower than competitors.

PLAY's inaugural flight from Reykjavik to London. PLAY

New low-cost Icelandic carrier Play is launching flights to the US this year and it hopes to shuttle leisure travelers from the East Coast to 22 destinations in Europe via its Reykjavik hub.Play was established by former executives of defunct low-cost carrier WOW Air, though it was originally named WAB, or "We Are Back." The new budget airline launched in June 2021 with a flight from Reykjavik to London.

PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson (left) with cabin crew. PLAY

Play changed its name to capture its mission of simplicity, fun, and playfulness, which can be seen in the flight attendant uniforms that sport T-shirts and sneakers.

PLAY aircraft. PLAY

The carrier's first US cities will be Baltimore and Boston in April and May, respectively, with New York's Stewart International Airport joining the route map in June.Now, with bookings from American customers skyrocketing, PLay has decided to add a fourth pin to its network — Orlando International Airport.

PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson at Boston Logan International Airport. PLAY

PLAY check-in counter at Keflavik Airport in Reykjavik, Iceland. Taylor Rains/Insider

New York Stewart International Airport. New York Stewart International Airport

PLAY flight attendant welcoming passengers. PLAY

PLAY's full European route map from Iceland. Flights from Orlando will connect to Berlin, Dublin, Gothenburg, London, and Paris. PLAY

According to PLay CEO Birgir Jónsson, the company chose the Florida city because there is strong demand for the market from both Iceland and other countries in Europe.“It’s a premium market,” he told Insider. “People are going on quite expensive trips, they own houses or are going golfing, so it is a slightly different market than other low-cost destinations.”He also explained that Play could offer low prices without having to use a secondary airport, like Stewart in New York.“Florida is a holiday destination for people in Scandinavia and Iceland, so we expect a large number of passengers to be from those countries,” Jónsson told Insider. “These are not passengers flying business class, they are flying economy, so we can offer them a good product at a lower cost.”The carrier will fly Airbus A321neos between the US and Europe, shuttling passengers between Orlando and Berlin, Dublin, Gothenburg, London, and Paris via Iceland.

PLAY aircraft interior. PLAY

The planes have an all-economy configuration with no-frills, meaning passengers only get a seat and personal item with their ticket. The planes will not offer inflight amenities like entertainment or WiFi, but passengers can pay extra for a carry-on bag, checked luggage, onboard meal, drink, or snack.

PLAY flight attendant onboard. PLAY

PLAY aircraft at the gate. PLAY

Lake Eola is home to a weekly farmer’s market and hosts seasonal events throughout the year in the heart of downtown Orlando. Rachel Murphy for Insider

PLAY $109 fare deal. PLAY

While the product is bare-bones, the seats do recline and passengers can opt to pay more for extra legroom seats. Jónsson told Insider that the experience is intended to be as hassle-free as possible and travelers can expect a product similar to other low-cost carriers.Play's point-to-point routes to Europe, which will operate with a morning layover in Iceland, can all be booked under one ticket.Flights from Orlando will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting October 1, while inbound flights from Europe will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning September 30.The company's introductory fare is $129 one-way. The deal is valid through February 27 for roundtrip flights operating between September 2022 and April 2023.

"Pay less, Play more!" motto. Taylor Rains/Insider

Passenger boarding a PLAY flight. PLAY

PLAY and Norse Atlantic Airways. PLAY/Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways

To stay competitive with other operators to Iceland and throughout Europe, like Icelandair, Jónsson said that it will focus on having the lowest fares, emphasizing the company's "Pay less, Play more!" motto."We believe the price is the biggest factor in our market," he told Insider. "To be honest, I think brands in airlines is diminishing, it's about convenience, timing, and price."PLAY is the successor of WOW Air, which fell in 2019 due to years of financial struggles. While, historically, low-cost long-haul carriers have failed, Jónsson does not believe PLAY will meet the same fate. "Our model is different because we are entering a widebody market with a narrowbody jet," he said. "These routes really aren't long-haul and because we are using the geographic location of Iceland, we don't need a widebody jet between major cities, which is the market that's failed."WOW Air flew Airbus A330 jets between the East Coast and Europe, which Jónsson said did well, but the company started losing money when it flew from places like Los Angeles to Europe and into Asia. Play does not plan to acquire widebody jets for the transatlantic routes. "They [WOW Air] completely changed their business model and that's where they lost control of the cost," Jónsson explained to Insider. "Play is using the best part of WOW's business model, which is one that has been successful in this market for decades."While Play has confirmed it will begin flights to Orlando, it is not the only European startup eyeing the state.On January 14, Norway-based Norse Atlantic Airways announced it received approval from the US Department of Transportation to fly from Norway and the European Union to the US.

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO and founder Bjørn Tore Larsen. Norse Atlantic Airways

"We are thrilled by the Department of Transportation's approval of our affordable transatlantic flights," Norse CEO and founder Bjørn Tore Larsen said. "This significant milestone brings Norse one step closer to launching affordable and more environmentally friendly service to customers traveling between Europe and the United States."

Norse Atlantic Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Norse Atlantic Airways

According to its September application to the DOT, Norse plans to fly between Oslo, Norway, and Stewart, New York; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Ontario, California. The three airports will serve the greater areas of New York City, Miami and southern Florida, and Los Angeles, respectively.The airline plans to only operate long-haul routes and will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in a two-class configuration, including regular economy and premium economy. The long flight will not have a lie-flat business class.

Norse Atlantic Airways pilots. Norse Atlantic Airways

Specifically, the airline's 787-9 will have 56 recliners and 282 regular economy seats, while the shorter 787-8 variant will feature 32 recliners and 259 standard seats.

Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse hoped to be in the air before the end of 2021, but the ongoing pandemic has pushed the date back to 2022. According to the company, ticket sales will begin at the end of March and the yet-to-be-released inaugural flight will be in the second quarter of this year.

