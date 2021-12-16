ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud analytics startup Sigma Computing raises $300 mln in funding round

 1 day ago

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sigma Computing said on Thursday it had raised $300 million in a funding round led by D1 Capital Partners and hedge fund XN, the latest startup to tap growing investor interest in the cloud analytics sector.

The Series C round also saw participation from existing investors such as Altimeter Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures and Snowflake Ventures, the investment arm of data warehouse company Snowflake Inc (SNOW.N).

Businesses have quickly migrated to the cloud and beefed up their digital offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also drove a rapid shift to remote working. That has led to enterprise software startups raising money at sky-high valuations.

Founded in 2014, Sigma started as a tool for analysts who work with spreadsheets but also need real-time data. It competes with the likes of Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Tableau and Looker.

The company currently counts food distributor US Foods (USFD.N), alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc (BX.N) and health tech firm Athenahealth among its 220 customers.

Sigma, whose business is currently concentrated in the United States, is seeing increased adoption of cloud computing and data warehousing in Europe and Australia, Chief Executive Officer Mike Palmer told Reuters.

Palmer ruled out the possibility of Sigma going ahead with an initial public offering in the near future but said it would do so if the timing made sense.

"If they (Sigma) can execute their vision over the next 24 months, they're going to be very well set to go and be a public company," Stefan Williams, head of corporate development at Snowflake Ventures, told Reuters.

Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

