Rising house artist Bleu Clair completes his Prelude EP on Insomniac Records which boasts of six magnetic house offerings to groove out to!. House aficionado Bleu Clair has been making his mark on the scene on some of the best labels on the planet including Dim Mak, Monstercat, STMPD, and of course, the one and only Insomniac Records. His first brush with Insomniac was on IN / ROTATION with Osvaldorio on “False God” which instilled the truth within us that he’s an artist to be reckoned with. Since then he’s established himself within the brand, flinging out piping hot music like Hypnotized, his remix of “Gotta Be” by Habstrakt, and today’s offering, Prelude.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO