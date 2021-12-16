Donated 13,000-square-foot Boy Scouts center in Columbia preparing for adventure, fun

A ribbon-cutting on Wednesday celebrated what will be the new home of the Boy Scouts of America Great Rivers Council.

The 13,000-square-foot building at 6081 W. Van Horn Tavern Road until last month served as the call and contact center for MidwayUSA . It moved to a new location.

It's the company's Lincoln Building. MidwayUSA sells shooting, hunting and outdoor products.

MidwayUSA owner Larry Potterfield and his wife, Brenda, announced the donation of the building last year and were there Wednesday to celebrate with the scouts.

Their son started in Cub Scouts at nearby Midway Heights Elementary School and went on to become an Eagle Scout, he said.

Potterfield said he shed a tear walking through the building because it's part of the 44-year history of his company.

"It's a great tribute to be able to walk away from this building and give it to an organization that has more power than we ever will have," Potterfield said.

They haven't revealed the value of the donation, but John Fabsits, executive director of Boy Scouts of America Great Rivers Council, said it's a multi-million-dollar value.

"It's a significant gift," Fabsits said before the ceremony.

The organization has been in a 4,000-square-foot office space on Fay Street since 1970, Fabsits said.

The new building will house offices and an Adventure Center for scouts, he said.

Veterans United Foundation on Wednesday announced the donation of $150,000 for a climbing wall inside the building.

There also will be an audio-visual center. A science lab will include astronomy, chemistry, forestry, physics, plant science and nuclear science. An engineering and computer science lab will include engineering, programming, robotics and space exploration.

There will be ranges for archery and BB guns and raised beds outside.

"This will end up being a community center as well," said Richard Mendenhall, board president of the council.

Schools and families will be welcome, Fabsits said.

"You don't have to be a scout to come out," he said.

The organization hopes to move in by the end of February or early March, Fabsits said.

Outfitting the building will cost several hundred thousand dollars, he said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Donated 13,000-square-foot Boy Scouts center in Columbia preparing for adventure, fun