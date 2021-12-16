ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested in connection to burglary in Woodbridge

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 1 day ago

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following a burglary at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Prince William County police said 36-year-old Brandi Carissa Gooden has been arrested for the Dec. 11 incident.

Police said Gooden and an accomplice broke into a home on the 12500 block of Armada Pl. Gooden and an accomplice attacked a 39-year-old victim while inside the home.

The other suspect was previously arrested. Gooden was taken into custody without incident and is facing a burglary charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

