Woman arrested in connection to burglary in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following a burglary at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Prince William County police said 36-year-old Brandi Carissa Gooden has been arrested for the Dec. 11 incident.
Police said Gooden and an accomplice broke into a home on the 12500 block of Armada Pl. Gooden and an accomplice attacked a 39-year-old victim while inside the home.
The other suspect was previously arrested. Gooden was taken into custody without incident and is facing a burglary charge.
