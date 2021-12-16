ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Here are the Pensacola restaurants and bars that are open on Christmas

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xzhc_0dOS2AoV00

Whether you're looking for a festive place to take your family in town for the holiday or a familiar barstool to escape them, here's a running list of what's open on Christmas Day in Pensacola.

If you'd like to see your business on this list, send an email with all of the pertinent details to online@pnj.com and we'll update our list.

Restaurants open Christmas Day

86 Forks + Table

  • Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
  • Reservations: Recommended, but not required. Seating is limited. Call
    850-607-7336 or visit 86forks.com.
  • Location: 11B Palafox Place

Angelena's Ristorante Italiano

  • Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
  • Reservations: Recommended, but not required. Call 850-542-8598 or visit angelenaspensacola.com to reserve a space.
  • Location: 101 E. Intendencia St.

Winter cocktails: Winter cocktails you have to try this holiday season in Pensacola

Blue Bayou Coffee Co. and Grille

  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Price: $22.95 set price for Christmas brunch
  • Menu: Christmas brunch includes chorizo quiche, spinach mushroom quiche, prime rib, ham, scrambled eggs, bacon, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, shrimp and macaroni tots, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes and vanilla bread pudding with raspberry whipped cream.
  • Reservations: Reservations are recommended, but not required. Call 850-525-0586 to reserve a space. Pickup orders can also be preordered until Dec. 22.
  • Location: 8701 Gulf Beach Highway

Fish House

  • Hours: 5 p.m. to until end of seating between about 9 and 10 p.m.
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
  • Reservations: Walk-in service only
  • Location: 600 S. Barracks St.

Five Sisters Blues Café

  • Hours: 4 to 9 p.m.
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
  • Reservations: Not required
  • Location: 421 W. Belmont St.

Grand Buffet

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
    Reservations: Not required
  • Location: 9210 U.S. 90, Pace

H20 Grill Pensacola Beach

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Price: $70 set price for adults for Christmas buffet, $22 for children ages 6 through 12, children under 6 are free
  • Menu: Christmas buffet includes salad bar, seafood, carving station, pasta your way, potato bar, charcuterie, assorted vegetables, artisan bread, cakes, pies and soft drinks. Alcohol is not included.
  • Reservations: Reservations are required with limited availability. Call 850-343-6791 to reserve a space or visit h2opensacolabeach.com .
  • Location: 12 Via De Luna Drive

Jackson's Steakhouse

  • Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
  • Reservations: Recommended, but not required. Call 850-469-9898 or visit jacksonsrestaurant.com to reserve a space
  • Location: 101 E. Intendencia St.

Want to stay up to date on the latest news? Click here to subscribe to pnj.com .

Lickin Good Donuts Pensacola

  • Hours: 5 a.m. to noon
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
  • Reservations: Not required
  • Location: 6675 Pine Forest Road

Saltgrass Steak House

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
  • Reservations: Not required, but can be made at saltgrass.com.
  • Location: 905 E. Gregory St.

Waffle House

  • Hours: 24 hours
  • Price: Menu items priced individually
  • Menu: Standard menu
  • Reservations: Not required
  • Location: All locations

Unique gifts in Pensacola: Where you can find the best gifts local

Bars open Christmas Day

Azalea Cocktail Lounge

  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Location: 810 N North Davis Hwy.

Coyote Sports Bar

  • Hours: 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Location: 5030 Bayou Blvd., Unit B

O'Riley's Uptown Tavern

  • Hours: 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Location: 3728 Creighton Road

Ticket Sports Bar (Three locations)

  • Hours: 6 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. for last call
  • Locations: 802 E. Gregory St., 2115 W. Nine Mile Road, 7333 N. Davis Highway

World of Beer

  • Hours : 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. or  1 a.m.
  • Location: 200 S. Palafox St.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Here are the Pensacola restaurants and bars that are open on Christmas

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Pensacola, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fox News

Urban Meyer's daughter vows 'war' after Jaguars fire coach: 'I think you just released the kraken in me'

Urban Meyer’s daughter vowed that the saga involving her father following his ouster as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was far from over. Gigi Meyer posted a message on her Instagram Stories after her father's brief tenure with the Jaguars ended. Meyer was fired early Thursday after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claimed the former coach kicked him during a practice in the offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Tavern#Alcohol#Food Drink#Online Pnj Com#Ristorante Italiano Hours#Angelenaspensacola Com#Menu#Indi
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

620
Followers
277
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy