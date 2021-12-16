Here are the Pensacola restaurants and bars that are open on Christmas
Whether you're looking for a festive place to take your family in town for the holiday or a familiar barstool to escape them, here's a running list of what's open on Christmas Day in Pensacola.
Restaurants open Christmas Day
86 Forks + Table
- Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
- Reservations: Recommended, but not required. Seating is limited. Call
850-607-7336 or visit 86forks.com.
- Location: 11B Palafox Place
Angelena's Ristorante Italiano
- Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
- Reservations: Recommended, but not required. Call 850-542-8598 or visit angelenaspensacola.com to reserve a space.
- Location: 101 E. Intendencia St.
Blue Bayou Coffee Co. and Grille
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Price: $22.95 set price for Christmas brunch
- Menu: Christmas brunch includes chorizo quiche, spinach mushroom quiche, prime rib, ham, scrambled eggs, bacon, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, shrimp and macaroni tots, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes and vanilla bread pudding with raspberry whipped cream.
- Reservations: Reservations are recommended, but not required. Call 850-525-0586 to reserve a space. Pickup orders can also be preordered until Dec. 22.
- Location: 8701 Gulf Beach Highway
Fish House
- Hours: 5 p.m. to until end of seating between about 9 and 10 p.m.
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
- Reservations: Walk-in service only
- Location: 600 S. Barracks St.
Five Sisters Blues Café
- Hours: 4 to 9 p.m.
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
- Reservations: Not required
- Location: 421 W. Belmont St.
Grand Buffet
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
Reservations: Not required
- Location: 9210 U.S. 90, Pace
H20 Grill Pensacola Beach
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Price: $70 set price for adults for Christmas buffet, $22 for children ages 6 through 12, children under 6 are free
- Menu: Christmas buffet includes salad bar, seafood, carving station, pasta your way, potato bar, charcuterie, assorted vegetables, artisan bread, cakes, pies and soft drinks. Alcohol is not included.
- Reservations: Reservations are required with limited availability. Call 850-343-6791 to reserve a space or visit h2opensacolabeach.com .
- Location: 12 Via De Luna Drive
Jackson's Steakhouse
- Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
- Reservations: Recommended, but not required. Call 850-469-9898 or visit jacksonsrestaurant.com to reserve a space
- Location: 101 E. Intendencia St.
Lickin Good Donuts Pensacola
- Hours: 5 a.m. to noon
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
- Reservations: Not required
- Location: 6675 Pine Forest Road
Saltgrass Steak House
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
- Reservations: Not required, but can be made at saltgrass.com.
- Location: 905 E. Gregory St.
Waffle House
- Hours: 24 hours
- Price: Menu items priced individually
- Menu: Standard menu
- Reservations: Not required
- Location: All locations
Bars open Christmas Day
Azalea Cocktail Lounge
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Location: 810 N North Davis Hwy.
Coyote Sports Bar
- Hours: 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Location: 5030 Bayou Blvd., Unit B
O'Riley's Uptown Tavern
- Hours: 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Location: 3728 Creighton Road
Ticket Sports Bar (Three locations)
- Hours: 6 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. for last call
- Locations: 802 E. Gregory St., 2115 W. Nine Mile Road, 7333 N. Davis Highway
World of Beer
- Hours : 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. or 1 a.m.
- Location: 200 S. Palafox St.
