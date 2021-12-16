ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP Miners men's basketball vs. McNeese State Cowboys: What to know

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 1 day ago
What, when, where

The 5-4 UTEP men's basketball team begins a stretch of three home games in six days when it hosts McNeese State at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Don Haskins Center.

The game will be streamed on CUSAtv and will air on 600 ESPN El Paso. Tickets range from $14 to $54.

Who is McNeese State?

The Cowboys are off to a 3-7 start against a reasonably tough schedule that included road losses to LSU, TCU, SMU and Wyoming. They are 0-6 in true road games.

McNeese is exceptionally balanced, with six players averaging between 10.8 and 7.8 points a game. Myles Lewis, a 6-foot-5 graduate student transfer from Virginia Military Institute, leads the team with 10.8 points a game.

As a team, they are even in rebounding margin despite the 3-7 record.

What is the challenge?

UTEP is suddenly dealing with prosperity after the big upset victory at New Mexico when it was without Jamal Bieniemy, who is in concussion protocol.

Keonte Kennedy filled in at point guard for Bieniemy and had the best game of his UTEP career, putting up 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals while playing all 40 minutes. He will be a key as he is likely to be filling in for Bieniemy again.

Mostly, the Miners need to duplicate what they did at New Mexico and start to build some momentum in a manageable stretch of schedule leading into Conference USA play.

Quoting the coach

"They are a good team," coach Joe Golding said. "People look at their record, they can be fooled by that. They've played a tough schedule, they've played some good teams.

"They play really hard, they are talented. If you look at their scores in games, going back to TCU, Wyoming, all those types of games, they were in the game. So it's a tough task for us."

Quoting a player

"I feel like coming off the last game we did a lot of things well on offense and defense," guard Souley Boum said. "We shared the ball, we did what our principals were on defense. I feel like if we just carry that to the next game it will be really good for us."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

