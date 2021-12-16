What festive one-tank getaways can you take around the holidays?

There is no shortage of holiday-related activities to do in Memphis, but if you’re itching to get out of town, light displays and Christmas activities abound in the cities within just a few hours drive of Memphis.

See live reindeer, try your hand at ice skating or pick out a Christmas tree. Save Christmas or go ice tubing in Nashville, ride a ferris wheel or watch lights dance to music.

Here are some ideas for your holiday plans.

For a trip close to home, visit Cedar Hill Farm in Hernando, Mississippi. Pick and cut a Christmas tree fresh from the farm, visit on a weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas to enjoy a southern country brunch or a catfish dinner with Santa in the “Big Barn” (information about prices and reservations available online) or visit for a Christmas Traditions light show. Check online for schedule details. https://gocedarhillfarm.com/

In Nashville, enjoy Christmas at Gaylord Opryland through Jan. 2. The hotel is filled with Christmas lights, but you can also choose from events like “Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf” or The Oak Ridge Boys “Christmas in Tennessee” Dinner Show. Ice tubing, skating and bumper cars are available, as is a gingerbread decorating corner, carriage rides, nightly tree lightings and caroling and more. View details at https://christmasatgaylordopryland.marriott.com/

Also in Nashville, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens comes alive with a one-mile walk through a holiday lights display with over a million lights throughout the gardens. Visit with real reindeer, enjoy a s’mores pit, buy a seasonal drink or a hot toddy at a cash bar or shop in the holiday marketplace at the Frist Learning Center. Open until Jan 9 (closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, but open New Year’s Night from 5-10 p.m.). $26 for adults and $20 for youth 3-17 to enter the gardens only. $28 for adults and $22 for youth ages 3-17 for gardens and mansion. Visit www.cheekwood.org for more information.

Try out some ice skating at the Mid-South Ice House in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Public skating hours are available for all ages and all levels, with longer skating hours offered during the Christmas holidays. Admission is $12, with children age 3 and under costing $6. Skate rental is $3 and skate scooters cost $6. Group rates are also available. View more information about rates and the public schedule at https://midsouthicehouse.com/

Visit the Little Rock Zoo for GloWILD! A “Larger than Life Light Show,” one of the largest interactive light festivals featuring handcrafted silk-covered lanterns with over 50,000 LED lights. There also is a world market with festival inspired handmade artisan crafts, a s’mores station, warm beverages like hot chocolate and apple cider and adult beverages. The cost is $20 for the general public. Open during select evenings during November, December and January. Find dates and details at https://www.littlerockzoo.com/

Visit the “Christmas Capital of Arkansas” in Batesville, seeing the White River Wonderland with a light display through Jan. 2 open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight (free admission). The wonderland also offers a ferris wheel ($5), white river express train rides ($5), carriage rides ($8), ice skating ($5 for an hour) and selfies with Santa ($1). Visit https://experience-independence.batesvilleareaalliance.com/experience-independence/see-and-do/family-friendly-page/9/white-river-wonderland- for details.

In Jackson, Tennessee, drive through over 1.5 miles of light displays as they dance to music played over the radio in your car at Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, operating through Jan. 2. On select nights in December, Santa’s Village will offer concessions and activities for kids. $25 for a car of up to eight on “value nights” or $30 for a passenger car of up to eight people on “prime nights.” See https://shadrackchristmas.com/jackson-tn for details.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.