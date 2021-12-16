Memphis basketball vs. Tennessee: Scouting report and score prediction

The subplots run deep with the latest installment of the Memphis-Tennessee men's basketball series.

Scheduled for Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Tigers and Vols split the first two games of the three-game series – each getting a win on the other's home floor – making this the rubber match. Memphis (6-4) is coming off a high note, upsetting No. 8 Alabama at home Tuesday, while No. 18 UT is at No. 6 in the latest NET rankings. The Vols are led by Memphis native Kennedy Chandler, who leads the team in scoring (14.6) and is third in the SEC in assists per game (5.4).

There's also no love loss between coaches Penny Hardaway and Rick Barnes. The heat between the two got real during and after the Tigers and Vols met in 2018. Late in the game, players and coaches from both teams had to be separated. When Hardaway accused Tennessee players of being the aggressors, Barnes later made light of his counterpart's comments and called the Tigers out for flopping. Hardaway, in response, called Barnes' words and attitude toward Memphis as "low class."

On Wednesday, Hardaway admitted there's added motivation in rivalry games but downplayed the beef with Barnes.

"We understand what the rivalry means. We both do still have a lot of respect for one another," he said. "But we want to beat each other really badly because of Tennessee and Memphis. That's natural when you have an intrastate rivalry. But we both respect each other."

Spin zone: Losing Streak Edition

After the win over Alabama, Hardaway did not make excuses for the four-game losing streak that led up to it. But he was able to find a silver lining.

“We were on a four-game skid (and), like I said, it’s still so hard to believe (I’m) saying those words, ‘We were on a four-game losing streak,’ ” Hardaway said. “But kudos to those teams that beat us. They helped us get prepared for this game and they’re going to help us get prepared for the UT game.

"Like I said, our faults for losing those four games have taught us how to prepare for these games now. Obviously, we know their roster really well and they play really good basketball. Great basketball, just like Alabama. This was a great game for us to play before we (go) and play those guys.”

Tigers getting healthy

Memphis could be at full strength Saturday for the first time in almost a month.

Junior forward Chandler Lawson went down Nov. 24 in the win over Virginia Tech with a left ankle injury and has not played since, missing five games. Sophomore guard Earl Timberlake suffered a minor knee injury late in the Tigers' loss to Murray State on Dec. 10.

Hardaway is hopeful Lawson and Timberlake will be available.

"The more, the merrier," he said during a toy giveaway the team took part in Wednesday at Davis Community Center. "Especially the style we're playing now where we're kind of getting into one player being in help (all the time). The higher IQ guys need to be the guy, what we call the 'muck guy.' The guy that's gonna mess up everything. Those guys are really good at doing that, so to have them back on the floor would be great."

UT Vols scouting report

The Vols have leaned heavily on their defense this season. UT is No. 1 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

The bulk of UT's offense (52.7%) comes inside the 3-point line, where it's shooting 54%. That's good enough for the 49th-best clip among all Division I teams, while the Vols' long-range rate (34%) ranks 143rd. A trio of forwards – Olivier Nkamhoua (59.1%), John Fulkerson (56.4%) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (52.1%) – lead the team in field goal percentage among players with more than 22 attempts.

As good as UT has been this season across the board, the team isn't without weaknesses. The Vols are sixth-worst in the country in getting to the free-throw line with only 116 attempts compared to 664 field goal attempts. Memphis has recently been better at keeping its opponents off the free-throw line, committing 12 personal fouls against Alabama and just 11 against Murray State.

Prediction

Memphis 63, Tennessee 62: We've seen what a cohesive and properly motivated Tigers team can do. It'll be a toss-up rock fight, but Memphis escapes with the victory.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.