Madison, MS

Madison Central's Bridget Carmody named national swimming coach of the year

By Keisha Rowe, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago
Bridget Carmody, head coach of the Madison Central High School swim program, has been named the National Federation of High School Coaches Association's coach of the year for swimming and diving.

Carmody, who has coached the Madison Central swim team since 2012, was also named the boys swimming and diving coach of the year by the Mississippi High School Activities Association earlier this year.

"I’m surprised and humbled," she said in a statement. "I never know what’s around the corner. Just when I think it can’t get any better, it does."

Carmody has also served as Madison Central's French teacher for 27 years.

Madison Central has marked several milestones while under Carmody's leadership. Both the boys and girls swim teams won the Class II state championship in October, the second year in a row both teams took the title in the same year. The girls team has claimed the title for the past eight years, while the 2020 championship marked the first state title for the boys team in more than two decades.

Have an education-related news tip? Contact Keisha Rowe at nrowe@gannett.com, on Twitter or at (601) 760-2483.

