ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VW's Skoda to extend holiday break until Jan. 10, unions say

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciXYv_0dOS102H00

PRAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will extend its Christmas break until Jan. 10, unions at the largest Czech carmaker said on Thursday, as the automotive sector struggles with parts deliveries disruptions.

Supply bottlenecks for chips have been dampening the car industry across the globe. The shortages again dragged heavily on Czech industrial output in October, leading to a weak start to the fourth quarter.

The break will start on Dec. 23 at Skoda, but only part of it will be counted as a holiday for the workers. They will get compensation for the other part amounting to 80% of their wages because production will halt due to the company's troubles, the unions said in their weekly bulletin.

Skoda said at the beginning of December it was producing at around 75-80% of capacity.

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
104.1 WIKY

Daimler Truck, Traton, Volvo sign off JV plans for Europe charging network

BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler Truck, Traton and Volvo have signed off plans announced in July https://www.reuters.com/article/truck-jv-electric-idCNL2N2OH0HN for a joint venture to set up a high-performance electric charging network for trucks and buses across Europe, the companies said on Thursday. The three firms will invest 500 million euros ($565.10 million)...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Toyota says it will build record 800,000 vehicles in January

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Co said on Wednesday it planned to build 800,000 vehicles globally in January, a record for the month, as it ramps up production to make up for output lost to parts shortages. “We will continue to maintain our production forecast of the 9 million unit...
CARS
Bloomberg

French Auto Workforce Could Shrink 30% in Shift to Electric Cars

France risks losing nearly a third of its automotive jobs by the end of the decade in the accelerating transition to electric vehicles that’s making many suppliers obsolete, according to a new study that its author said could apply to other European countries. The French auto industry -- home...
ECONOMY
CNN

Toyota is spending $35 billion on electric cars to close gap on rivals

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Toyota is pumping more than $35 billion into electric vehicles as it tries to catch up with other global automakers in the race to cleaner cars. The world's biggest carmaker announced Tuesday that it would invest 4 trillion yen ($35.2 billion) in developing battery-powered electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 in a bid to mount a more serious challenge to rivals such as Tesla (TSLA), GM (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vw#Skoda Auto#Czech
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Group Creates European Battery Company

Volkswagen Group announced that it will consolidate its battery-related activities into a new European company that will cover the entire value chain: from processing raw materials to developing a unified Volkswagen battery cell to managing the European gigafactories. Let's recall that the German manufacturer announced six battery gigafactories in Europe,...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could Volkswagen Be The Best EV Stock to Buy?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When it comes to the opportunities in electric...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Toyota announces further production cuts in December

Toyota Motor announced it will make further production cuts in Japan in December on top of what it had already announced last week due to continued disruption to its regional supply chain, according to local reports. The automaker said it would suspend operations on two additional production lines at its...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Toyota Cuts More Vehicle Production In Japan Due To Ongoing Parts Shortage

As the supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic continue, automakers struggle with meeting their production targets. The latest victim is Toyota, who will be expanding the production halts at some of their factories in Japan. The report comes from Reuters, who cites a press release by the Japanese...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

VW Boosts EV Spending To Catch Tesla, Will Electrify More Plants

In addition to the executive reshuffle, VW Group announced significant updates to its electrification strategy yesterday, pledging to increase capital expenditure and product development costs for e-mobility by almost 50% to €52 billion ($59 billion) through 2026. Of the total investments of €159 billion ($179 billion) allocated for the...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Volkswagen Trucks looking to expand internationally

Volkswagen's Traton truck unit (OTCPK:VWAGY -1.0%) wants to expand outside Brazil and South America, said VW Truck & Bus President Roberto Cortes to journalists. The division's $395M investment plan is centered on developing new technologies, energy efficiency, and digitization, but Cortes also wants to use some of the funds to search for new markets. The business sells the majority of its vehicles in South America and says there has been good acceptance of its electric trucks in that market.
ECONOMY
designboom.com

toyota offers a glimpse into their upcoming electric cars

During a media briefing in japan, akio toyoda, global president of toyota motor corporation, revealed 16 toyota and lexus BEV (battery-powered electric vehicles) models. the launch is part of toyota’s vision of the future of mobility which includes a strategy for achieving carbon neutrality. in addition to continuing to...
BUSINESS
News 12

Audi, Subaru issue recalls; thousands of vehicles impacted

Two car manufacturers issued recalls on Wednesday. Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats. The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5...
CARS
MarketWatch

General Motors stock falls after autonomous-driving leader's departure announced

The chief executive of Cruise, the autonomous-driving-focused segment owned by General Motors Co. , is leaving the company, the car maker said Thursday afternoon. Dan Ammann, who came on as CEO of Cruise in 2019, will be replaced on an interim basis by Cruise's president and chief technology officer, Kyle Vogt, according to an announcement issued by GM on Thursday afternoon. Wesley Bush, the former chief executive of Northrup Grumman Corp. and a GM board member, was also named to the Cruise board on Thursday. Shares fell more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday following the announcement.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy