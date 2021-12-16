ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

African Heritage hosting soulful holiday event Saturday, a first in its more than 20 years in Fox Valley

By Roshaun Higgins, Appleton Post-Crescent
 1 day ago
APPLETON - A celebration of Black and African American culture will be the focus of "A Soulful Holiday Village" celebration Saturday in Appleton, with everything from southern soul food, a Black Santa Claus, and a train decked out in holiday decorations offering rides.

The free event, sponsored by African Heritage Inc. at the Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley, will provide opportunities for people who haven't experienced certain parts of Black culture, such as a Black nativity scene or eating southern cuisines, to experience the culture.

There will be a toy giveaway, family portraits and pictures with Santa, and information about COVID-19 and vaccinations, the goal being to ensure a safe holiday for all.

"As an organization, one of our goals is to promote positive images of Black people," said Laura Jones, the social and community outreach service director, of the nonprofit organization started in 1998. "Our children have been exposed to white-centric Christmas holiday events. We have got to expose them to a Black Santa that looks like them."

Keith L. Brown, an emcee from Atlanta, will co-host the event.

"Every time we host an event, we invite him to Appleton," Jones said. "Appleton is like his second home."

The event will also focus on Kwanzaa, which takes place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, as a Black-centric holiday celebration.

Food will be catered by Tasha Banks, co-owner of Cozzy Corner, and Erica Wade of Whiskey Business LLC. Green Bay-based Urban Cultural Art will provide canvases and paint for community members to participate in arts and crafts.

One of the campaigns African Heritage Inc. is running Get The Shot LIVE, which stands for life-saving information, vaccination and education.

The goal of the campaign is to help the Black and African American communities understand COVID-19, the vaccination process and provide opportunities for vaccination. In some cases, African Heritage Inc. will support families who have lost a loved one by by providing emergency funds for the funeral.

As part of this campaign, those hesitant or curious about the COVID-19 vaccine can receive educational resources and support at the event.

"With the holiday coming up, we want to be able to provide families with toys and free resources to take with them," Jones said. "We know that we are in a pandemic and families are still struggling."

The toy and coat drive for A Soulful Holiday Village will continue through Friday. Dropbox locations include the African Heritage Inc. office at 4321 W. College Ave., Suite 200; the Jerk Joint at 1619 W. College Ave.; and Intrigue Fashions and Beauty Supply at 1345 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The owner of Intrigue Fashions and Beauty Supply is offering patrons 10% off purchases for those who donate a toy or a coat.

"We're providing support to everyone in the Fox Cities from Green Bay all the way to Fond du Lac," Jones said. "This event is for the community by the community. We really are hoping that we have a great turnout."

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact Laura Jones at ljones@africanheritageinc.org or call 773-663-2469 for more information.

Contact Roshaun Higgins at 920-205-1154 or rhiggins@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @row_yr_boat.

