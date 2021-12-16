ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 ways to properly mitigate the Log4j vulnerabilities (and 4 to skip)

By Lucian Constantin
CSO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IT security community has been hard at work for the past week to investigate a critical and easy-to-exploit vulnerability in a hugely popular Java component called Log4j that's present in millions of applications and products. Since the flaw was first disclosed and attackers started exploiting it, security researchers have discovered...

Infoworld

How to detect the Log4j vulnerability in your applications

Yesterday the Apache Foundation released an emergency update for a critical zero-day vulnerability in Log4j, a ubiquitous logging tool included in almost every Java application. The issue has been named Log4Shell and received the identifier CVE-2021-44228. The problem revolves around a bug in the Log4j library that can allow an...
SOFTWARE
Bank Info Security

Severe Apache Log4j Vulnerability Threatens Enterprise Apps

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story. A zero-day vulnerability detected in the Java logging library Apache Log4j can result in full server takeover and leaves countless applications vulnerable, according to security researchers, who say that the easily exploitable flaw was first detected in the popular game Minecraft. The...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

The Log4j vulnerability is bad. Here’s the good news

A critical vulnerability discovered in Log4j, a widely deployed open source Apache logging library, is almost certain to be exploited by hackers — probably very soon. Security teams are working full-throttle to patch their systems, trying to prevent a calamity. (The massive 2017 privacy records breach of Equifax involved a similar vulnerability.) It’s a very bad day, and it could get much worse soon.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

IronNet security notifications related to Log4j vulnerability

IronNet product/engineering efforts in response to log4j vulnerability. : IronNet is aware of unpatched/vulnerable instances of log4j in our code and that of third-party vendors used within our code. At this time, we only can speculate as to the “exploitability” therein. Always keeping our customers’ best interests in mind and erring on the side of caution, we will be holding our planned forthcoming product updates until specific actions are identified to fix any vulnerabilities as needed. As we are working as quickly as possible to investigate the impact, we will continue to provide specific guidance to our customers as needed.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log4j#Information Security#Amazon Web Services#Immunization#Java 8#Log4shell#Jndilookup#Jndi#Java Naming#Ldap
securityboulevard.com

Authomize’s Response and Mitigation Guide to the Log4Shell Vulnerability

If you work in InfoSec, then you’ve already had quite the weekend. Or lack thereof. We can’t give you your weekend back, but we’ve pulled together a quick and dirty briefing on everything you need to know to secure your organization from the Log4j aka Log4Shell vulnerability.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Another Apache Log4j Vulnerability Is Actively Exploited in the Wild (CVE-2021-44228)

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) On Dec. 9, 2021, a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Apache log4j 2 was identified being exploited in the wild. Public proof of concept (PoC) code was released and subsequent investigation revealed that exploitation was incredibly easy to perform. By submitting a specially crafted request to a vulnerable system, depending on how the system is configured, an attacker is able to instruct that system to download and subsequently execute a malicious payload. Due to the discovery of this exploit being so recent, there are still many servers, both on-premises and within cloud environments, that have yet to be patched. Like many high severity RCE exploits, thus far, massive scanning activity for CVE-2021-44228 has begun on the internet with the intent of seeking out and exploiting unpatched systems. We highly recommend that organizations upgrade to the latest version (2.15.0-rc2) of Apache log4j 2 for all systems.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Accelerated Data Centers with NVIDIA and VMware

NVIDIA and VMware are partnering to accelerate the modern data center. This video shows two examples of accelerated AI, the first being a traditional enterprise computing workload on VMware vSphere with distributed ML training. The second example we're showing is a cloud native workload running on VMware Tanzu, accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs and leveraging NVIDIA NGC. With VMware Tanzu and NVIDIA A100 GPUs, IT administrators can easily deploy and manage GPU-enabled clusters.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Minecraft rushes out patch for critical Log4j vulnerability

Swedish video game developer Mojang Studios has released an emergency Minecraft security update to address a critical bug in the Apache Log4j Java logging library used by the game's Java Edition client and multiplayer servers. The vulnerability is fixed with the release of Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18.1, which is now...
VIDEO GAMES
CSO

The Fearless CISO: 4 Ways to Secure Everything

Cyberattacks in 2021 continued to steadily increase in volume and sophistication. Ransomware continued its ruthless path across industries, often putting lives at risk. Ransomware attacks have also become increasingly simple to carry out with toolkits, such as in the case of the Colonial Pipeline attack that disrupted businesses and daily life for many businesses and individuals. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported 2,084 ransomware complaints from January to July 31, 2021, representing a 62% year-over-year increase.
PUBLIC SAFETY
aithority.com

CIGNEX Helps Organizations Detect, Investigate And Mitigate Attacks From Log4j Vulnerability

CIGNEX is actively responding to the Log4j CVE-2021-44228 vulnerability – The vulnerability in Log4j software might offer hackers unrestricted access to computer systems & applications. CIGNEX, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions is actively responding to the Log4Shell vulnerability in the...
SOFTWARE
CSO

How Slack expedites the software development lifecycle

Engineers are now working with more widely distributed teams as remote work becomes normalized across many industries. This means engineers are working with more tools and software than ever before. Constant context switching between tools takes up precious time that could be used to ship code. Slack is the channel-based...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Azure DevOps (and Azure DevOps Server) and the log4j vulnerability

For the most part, Azure DevOps (and Azure DevOps Server) are built on .NET and do not use the Apache log4j library whose vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-44228, CVE-2021-45046, Microsoft security blog post) have been the focus of so much recent attention. The Search feature in both Azure DevOps and Azure DevOps Server does use this library, however, as part of its dependency on Elasticsearch.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

WhiteSource Log4j Detect scans projects to find vulnerable Log4j versions

WhiteSource launched WhiteSource Log4j Detect, a free command-line interface (CLI) tool to help organizations quickly detect and remediate the Log4j vulnerabilities CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2021-445046. This free developer tool, which is hosted on GitHub and is now available for use, quickly scans projects to find vulnerable Log4j versions and provides the...
SOFTWARE
CSO

Managing Cyber Risk

Leverage the power of SaaS-based Identity Security. Emboldened by successful breaches, cyber attackers continue to gain sophistication and confidence in their attacks. Organizations can no longer wait for an attack to take place before implementing solutions to protect identities and reduce business risk. Today, SaaS-based identity security solutions are easier,...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

The Software Bill of Materials and its Role in Cybersecurity

How to use SBOMS to Strengthen the Security of your Software Supply Chain for Cloud-Native Applications. Yet, despite the importance of SBOMs for container security practices, only 25% of the respondents to the 2021 Anchore Software Supply Chain Report produce an SBOM for the containerized apps they build, and only 28% require an SBOM from their software suppliers.
SOFTWARE
CSO

AI-Ready Enterprise Platform For Financial Services

AI is fundamentally changing the financial services industry, impacting every activity and customer. Benefits flow directly to the top line with smarter trading and better cross/upsell opportunities, and to the bottom line with improved fraud detection and better collections services.
SOFTWARE
Searchengineland.com

Google Ads unaffected by Log4j vulnerability

Google Ads and Google Marketing Platform are not using versions of Log4j affected by the CVE-2021-44228 vulnerability, the company announced on Monday. Although Google Ads and Google Marketing Platform aren’t using vulnerable versions of Log4j, marketers that have built their own API integrations with any of the Google APIs should ensure that whatever they are using isn’t affected by the CVE-2021-44228 vulnerability.
SOFTWARE
CSO

The Playbook for Human-Operated Ransomware

2021 will be known as another year full of painful ransomware. In fact, according to our 2021 Digital Defense Report, ransomware attacks have evolved significantly to now include crippling network-wide attacks using multiple extortion methods to target both your organization’s data and reputation, all enabled by human intelligence. This has led to ransomware operators driving their profits to unprecedented levels, with predictions noting that the total cost of ransomware attacks will reach $265 billion by 2031. No industry is immune and the ransomware gangs behind these attacks are making a lot of money with very minimal risk of being caught. However, increasingly every industry has access to advanced tools and technologies to fight back.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Apache Log4j Vulnerability Information and Resources

On December 9, a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Apache Log4j 2 was identified as being exploited in the wild. Apache Log4j is an open-source logging utility that is leveraged within numerous Java applications around the world. The release of public proof-of-concept (PoC) code and subsequent investigation revealed that the exploitation was incredibly easy to perform. By submitting a specially crafted request to a vulnerable system, the attacker can instruct the system to download and subsequently execute a malicious payload. Due to its recent discovery, there are still many on-premises and cloud servers that have yet to be patched.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Secure Workload Access On Your Journey To Zero Trust

Including the licensed Forrester report: A Practical Guide To Zero Trust Implementation. Since Forrester first introduced the model over a decade ago, Zero Trust has gained popularity and become the preferred security model for many enterprise and government organizations. The Zero Trust model shifts the focus of security from a perimeter-based defense to one that is based on minimizing implicit trust by continuously verifying that access is secure, authenticated, and authorized. Organizations that successfully implement a Zero Trust program increase customer trust and get better protection of employee, customer, and company data. However, these benefits do not come without effort; proper planning, training, and staffing must complement the new security technologies and platforms that are part of the overall Zero Trust program.
COMPUTERS

