Many people might be facing additional stress this holiday season, as they struggle to complete their holiday shopping amid ongoing supply chain disruptions. According to Business Insider, supply chain problems, combined with persistent labor shortages and increased demand around the holiday season, have led to higher prices or lower availability of a wide variety of seasonal essentials, including classic holiday foods like turkeys, go-to gifts such as toys, and even Christmas trees. All of this can make an already hectic time of year feel even more stressful than usual, as many people face the possibility that the gifts they have carefully selected for their loved ones might not make it under the tree (assuming they have a tree) before Christmas morning.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO