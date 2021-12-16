ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville's 10 best albums of the year

By Matthew Leimkuehler and Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqDBM_0dORyCY100

Four brilliant debuts. Three fearless follow-ups. Two redefining chapters. And a comeback that came out of nowhere.

As the music world tentatively switched its amplifiers back on in 2021, it was a thrilling, reaffirming year for Music City.

Whether they traded in the sounds of country, soul, rock, folk or pop, our 10 favorite releases of the year — all either made in Nashville or by artists with local roots — have at least one more thing in common.

In ways big and small, each refused to fit a mold, and the heights reached and avenues opened are worth celebrating and exploring for years to come.

10. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - 'Raise The Roof'

The world was pleasantly blindsided by the unexpected return of this unlikely duo — 14 years after they racked up Grammys and shaped the future of Americana with their landmark debut, "Raising Sand."

“It felt like we never left," bluegrass master Krauss said of getting back in a Nashville studio with Plant, former frontman of Led Zeppelin. It's a wonderfully similar experience for the listener, too. As the duo tackles material by blues greats, indie rockers and U.K. folkies, their respective influences blend as naturally as their harmonies.

For Your Playlist: "Go Your Way"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJvU1_0dORyCY100

9. Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall - 'The Marfa Tapes'

Of course this album was made in Marfa, Texas — you try to pull this sort of thing on Music Row, and it'll be 10 minutes before a recording engineer calls the police. Lambert wrote this set of songs with accomplished songsmiths Ingram and Randall, and it's possibly the closest a major country star has come to crafting their own "Nebraska."

Captured live with just a pair of microphones, the album places listeners at the center of this intimate writers' round, as the musicians tap their feet, make each other laugh and sing their hearts out.

For your playlist: "Geraldene"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZbMl_0dORyCY100

8. Katy Kirby - 'Cool Dry Place'

Texas native Kirby was drawn to Nashville via Belmont University, and since graduation, she’s quickly established herself as one of the city’s premier indie-rock talents.

Her delicately crafted debut pairs songs of longing with timeless guitar jangle (blended to perfection on the sublime title track) and even a dash of deliberate auto-tune on the peppy “Traffic!”

For your playlist: "Cool Dry Place"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVw4g_0dORyCY100

7. Brandi Carlile - 'In These Silent Days'

After conquering the world — and finding a singular foothold in Nashville — with her 2018 album, "By The Way, I Forgive You," the pandemic suddenly shrunk Brandi Carlile's world back down to her home in Washington. She emerged with a staggering set of new songs, and brought them to life once again Nashville's historic RCA Studio with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings.

"Right On Time" instantly joins "The Story" and "The Joke" as one of her most brilliant ballads. That's a lane Carlile unquestionably excels in, but elsewhere, she effortlessly shifts gears between muscular southern rock and jaunty folk-pop that tips its cap to her hero (and now friend) Joni Mitchell. Even for someone who's just enjoyed an overdue "breakthrough," Carlile's spirit makes "Silent Days" feel like just as much of a triumph.

For your playlist : "Right On Time"

More: Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson win big at Americana Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqHdQ_0dORyCY100

6. Eric Church - 'Heart & Soul'

Months before social distancing dominated headlines, Eric Church recruited a handful of top-notch Nashville writers and players for a marathon month-long album-making retreat in Appalachia isolation. Country fans reaped the benefits of Church's manic write-record- repeat pace earlier this year when he released triple album project "Heart & Soul," a pedal-to-the-floor sonic roadtrip that steers confidently into lanes of 1970s rock theatrics, disco grooves, bar band bombast and tried-but-true roots storytelling.

With an arena-sized ambition resembling the best of his catalog, faithful Church listeners may gravitate toward the nine-song "Heart," but don't sleep on its counterpart "Soul." The third installment of "Heart & Soul" features freewheelin', in-the-moment performances from the Chief (need proof? Listen to "Look Good And You Know It" or "Where I Wanna Be") that may not exist if it were a single-album release.

For your playlist: "Heart On Fire" (from "Heart") and "Where I Wanna Be" (from "Soul")

More: Eric Church triples his ambition on new album 'Heart & Soul'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yb5ge_0dORyCY100

5. Yola - 'Stand For Myself'

Yola didn't just meet the wildly high expectations set after her 2019 debut album "Walk Through Fire," she lapped them with ringing confidence and a triumphant smile. On "Stand For Myself," the Nashville-based, British-raised singer-songwriter plays DJ to a time-traveling jukebox, inviting listeners inside her take on disco grooves, Britpop influence, shining soul performances and rock 'n' roll jams.

No longer a Nashville newcomer, she expanded her creative circle to capture an album that captures a nuanced "story of Black femininity," she told The Tennessean earlier this year.

More: Yola shares story behind 'Stand For Myself,' one of 2021's essential Nashville-made albums

For your playlist: "Dancing Away In Tears"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLV7x_0dORyCY100

4. Carly Pearce - '29: Written In Stone'

Carly Pearce mined her grief, emerging from the depths of a collapsed relationship with stories that needed to be told. And, boy, she told 'em. On "29: Written In Stone," she chronicles her return from rock-bottom with a divorce album that channels classic country influence and cuts no corners in capturing real-world heartache. She teams with Ashley McBryde to take on a cheatin' song ("Never Wanted To Be That Girl"), shoots down silver-tongued tall-tales ("Liability"), pens a warning to her ex's latest love interest ("Next Girl") and finds new meaning in Loretta Lynn's songs ("Dear Miss Loretta").

Behind "29," Pearce pushed her career to new heights — earning her place as a Grand Ole Opry member and winning the CMA Awards' Female Artist of the Year. But, most of all, she cut an collection of songs that Nashville's unlikely to forget any time soon.

For your playlist: "Should've Known Better"

More: Carly Pearce caps off her milestone year with a sold-out Nashville show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nhSA_0dORyCY100

3. Joy Oladokun - 'In Defense of My Own Happiness'

The East Nashville singer-songwriter’s stunning major label debut showcases a gift for crafting beautiful, spare and often devastating ballads, whether she’s reconciling faith and sexuality (“Sunday”), starting fresh from a painful past (“Breathe Again”) or refusing to stray from the high road (“Bigger Man”).

She told The Tennessean that "a floodgate opened" when she first saw Tracy Chapman on television as a child, and today, she's the one with songs — and a warm, endearing voice — that stops listeners in their tracks.

For your playlist: "Sunday"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nj4t_0dORyCY100

2. Morgan Wade - 'Reckless'

Sing it as loud as you can: "You used to hate the smell of cigarette smoke ..."

With nine words that kick into the chorus of one of this year's best songs, "Wilder Days," small-town Virginia native Morgan Wade blew the doors off Nashville. Wade debuted this year with her 10-song album "Reckless" — a tour de force in heart-on-your-sleeve country-rock that demands being played so loud that it rattles the pictures off your neighbor's wall. For each song on "Reckless" — from the booming chorus on remorseful tune "Mend" to singing "I want you so bad, I think I might die" on "Matches and Metaphors" — Wade works with unvarnished stories that reach listeners ready to cling to every line. Or, as she sings on standout song "Don't Cry," sometimes "it's OK to night be alright."

For your playlist: "Wilder Days"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5w4j_0dORyCY100

1. Allison Russell - 'Outside Child'

Allison Russell told The Tennessean earlier this year that she didn't write an album about her childhood abuse. She wrote an album about the journey out of abuse, finding chosen family and creating art as a lifeline when she needed it most. In her story — from the adoptive father who used Russell "like a wife" on "4th Day Prayer" to finding roots-rock independence on "The Runner" and emotional healing on Memphis soul-leaning "Nightflyer" — Russell shares a courage, resilience and hope that needs to be heard and should be remembered for years to come.

More: Allison Russell: ‘The record isn’t about abuse, it’s about the journey out of it’

For your playlist: "Nightflyer"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNvtc_0dORyCY100

More music we loved

Because 10 albums isn't enough, right? Dig into more must-hear music from 2021 below.

  • Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"
  • Emily Scott Robinson - "American Siren"
  • Sturgill Simpson - "The Ballad of Dood & Juanita"
  • Julien Baker - "Little Oblivions"
  • Alan Jackson - "Where Have You Gone"
  • Daisha McBride - "Let Me Get This Off My Chest"
  • Sam Williams - "Glasshouse Children"
  • Lainey Wilson - 'Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'"
  • Tristen - "Aquatic Flowers"
  • Kacey Musgraves - "star-crossed"

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville's 10 best albums of the year

