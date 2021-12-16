Three DeWitt County businesses earn $15K grants

The DeWitt County Development Council, First National Bank and Trust Company awarded a total of $15,000 to three local businesses recently as part of the REV pitch competition, an event which helps local business owners to ignite their business.

This year’s winners included Shear Paradise at $8,000, Gold Standard Barber Shop at $6,000 and Wapella Farmer’s and Merchants Bank Historic Building at $1,000.

Owner of Shear Paradise Tracie Shaefer said she is grateful for the grant.

“There are a few improvements I need to make in the salon, one major project is the floor. I am also going to use this money to buy new retail to sell in hopes to use the rest of the grant and the amount I make off the retail to put towards the new floor. This grant is a huge relief for me. So glad I was chosen to be a part of this program,” said Shaefer.

REV, the small business pitch competition, is held in an effort to reinvest in local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Sixteen applications were received this year and the top five applicants presented in-person in November. Judges included Rhett Hillard, mortgage banker and Danielle Decker, branch manager of First National Bank and Trust Company along with Curt Homan with DeWitt County Development Council and Marian Brisard with Clinton Chamber of Commerce.