Dickson, TN

Live reindeer landing in Downtown Dickson, more Christmas activities this weekend

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
 1 day ago
This last Saturday before Christmas Day, the holiday events continue in Downtown Dickson with a live reindeer appearance as well as search for mini reindeer.

Visitors to downtown can see and take photos with a live reindeer in addition to visiting with Santa himself. A toy drive, Reindeer Search and Christmas Craw are also part of the festivities, which will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

The live reindeer will be next to Santa’s sleigh 5-7 p.m. in the Mulberry Mill parking lot.

Here are more details for the day:

-Reindeer Search is a scavenger hunt for painted deer throughout Downtown Dickson

-Santa’s Toy Drive is in the Mulberry Mill parking lot, 5-9 p.m. Kids and family can bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate and help load in Santa’s sleigh.

