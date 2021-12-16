ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

2nd pedestrian hit less than 3 days since last on U.S. Highway 1 in Brevard

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago
A man was hit by a car Wednesday morning walking on U.S. Highway 1 in Titusville — the second pedestrian hit by a car in three days on the same road, which police say is Titusville’s “most dangerous road,” according to authorities.

At around 4:30 a.m. the man was walking northbound on South Washington Avenue, a portion of U.S. Highway 1, when he was struck by a 2015 red Toyota Corolla driven by 20-year-old Alexandra F. Herbert, of Rockledge, according to a Titusville Police press release.

Investigators learned the man had been walking north of the exit ramp for State Road 405.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, 68-year-old Gregory Pettengill was lying down at around 3:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 1993 maroon Toyota, driven by a 49-year-old man, TPD said. Pettengill was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This area of U.S. Highway 1 has become one of our city’s most dangerous and fatal”, said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson regarding Pettengill. “We remain vigilant with proactive patrol efforts, in addition to informing the public to slow down and look for pedestrians crossing this heavily traveled highway.”

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 3

Jerry Mott
22h ago

they got to be on drugs 4:30 in the morning just wondering around and laying in the streets.... call the White House tell Joe Biden to close the border the drugs are coming in.

Tim Dobbins
22h ago

It was reported that the first guy was laying on US 1 in the afternoon and this other one is walking on US 1 at 4:30 in the morning. Guess their moms never told them not to play in the street, especially a major highway!

