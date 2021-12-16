ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Want to Get Humans to Trust Robots? Let Them Dance

By Sam Jones
Scientific American
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA dancer shrouded in shades of blue rises to her feet and steps forward on stage. Under a spotlight, she gazes at her partner: a tall, sleek robotic arm. As they dance together, the machine’s fluid movements make it seem less stereotypically robotic—and, researchers hope, more trustworthy....

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Ameca robot shows off new level of human-like facial expressions

Engineered Arts, a robot maker based in the U.K., is showing off its latest creation at this year's CES 2022. Called Ameca, the robot is able to display what appears to be the most human-like facial expressions by a robot to date. On its webpage, the company calls Ameca "The Future Face of Robotics."
ENGINEERING
ScienceBlog.com

Human-like brain helps robot out of a maze

A maze is a popular device among psychologists to assess the learning capacity of mice or rats. But how about robots? Can they learn to successfully navigate the twists and turns of a labyrinth? Now, researchers at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany, have proven they can.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Dance#The Robots#Forest#Kennesaw State University
insideedition.com

Meet Ameca, the Robot That Mimics Basic Human Behaviors

UK Company Creates Ameca, a Robot That Mimics Basic Human Behaviors. Meet Ameca, a remarkably human-like android. A UK-based company called Engineered Arts released a video of Ameca "waking up," much to the dismay of many who find the video disturbing. Engineered Arts designs and manufactures human-ish entertainment robots for...
ENGINEERING
Design Taxi

Liquid Robots Will Keep Working So Long As You Give Them Food

Pay these tiny robots in “food,” and they’ll keep working for as long as you want. As sophisticated and automated as the robotics world has come to be, most machinery still requires electricity or a battery. The answer really could be as straightforward as providing simple nourishment. For these liquid robots—deemed to be the first self-powered ones of their kind (called liquibots)—it’s salt.
ENGINEERING
Cosmos

Robotic hand dexterous enough to use tweezers

Humanoid robots are a staple of science fiction, from C-3PO in Star Wars to Data in Star Trek, and they’re also now used widely in today’s world of medicine and biotechnology. But these robots still face some problems – they have never really been very good at using...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Grip or slip: Robots need a human sense of touch

How can humans instantly estimate the slipperiness of a surface and adjust their grip, for instance, when picking up a wet glass? Researchers from Delft University of Technology have, together with French and Australian colleagues, demonstrated that a (radial) strain of the skin of the fingertip is involved in the perception of slipperiness during initial contact. Robotics could use this information, for instance to improve prosthetics and grippers. The results have been been published in PNAS.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
techxplore.com

Creating the human-robotic dream team

Using autonomous vehicle guidelines, a team of UBC Okanagan researchers has developed a system to improve interactions between people and robots. The way people interact safely with robots is at the forefront of today's research related to automation and manufacturing, explains Debasita Mukherjee, a doctoral student and lead author of a recently published study. She is one of several researchers at UBC's Advanced Control and Intelligent Systems Laboratory who are working to develop systems that allow humans and robots to interact safely and efficiently.
ENGINEERING
EETimes.com

Startup Mimics Human Eye By Adding Processing to Pixels

An early-stage company spun out of Johns Hopkins University wants to make machine vision more like human vision by adding memory and computing to each sensor pixel. Oculi is developing products for gesture recognition and eye tracking in consumer AR/VR systems. Other applications include smart city infrastructure and eventually, automotive vision sensing.
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Engineers develop a robotic hand with a gecko-inspired grip

Across a vast array of robotic hands and clamps, there is a common foe: The heirloom tomato. You may have seen a robotic gripper deftly pluck an egg or smoothly palm a basketball—but, unlike human hands, one gripper is unlikely to be able to do both and a key challenge remains hidden in the middle ground.
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Mind-controlled robots now one step closer

Tetraplegic patients are prisoners of their own bodies, unable to speak or perform the slightest movement. Researchers have been working for years to develop systems that can help these patients carry out some tasks on their own. "People with a spinal cord injury often experience permanent neurological deficits and severe motor disabilities that prevent them from performing even the simplest tasks, such as grasping an object," says Prof. Aude Billard, the head of EPFL's Learning Algorithms and Systems Laboratory. "Assistance from robots could help these people recover some of their lost dexterity, since the robot can execute tasks in their place."
ENGINEERING
New York Post

The ‘world’s most advanced,’ realistic robot is here to terrify you

Get ready for Will Smith to say, “I told you so.”. A scarily realistic robot with lifelike facial features and expressions that can “develop interaction” with people has just been unveiled by Britain-based tech company Engineered Arts. Now available for purchase or rent for an undisclosed sum, the relatable android...
ENGINEERING
Gadget Flow

HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm lets you quickly use AI, 3D, lasers & robotics

Make any idea you have a reality with the HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm. Designed to let you quickly and easily utilize AI, 3D, laser, and robotics, it offers a creator module for user customization. Moreover, it offers 30 fps real-time AI object detection using machine vision with TensorFlow. Furthermore, it boasts 3D printing with auto-leveling, and the printer module has a 40W heater and a dual-cooling system. Additionally, the printer can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments. Delivering high-powered 2.5W laser engraving and cutting, it works on various materials. These include MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, etc. Crafted with a built-in vacuum gripper, it lets you connect immediately, and it rotates 180 degrees with a built-in servo motor. Finally, it has a pen holder so it can function with colorful pens.
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

Robot hand moves closer to human abilities

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Korea has developed a robot hand that has abilities similar to human hands. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes how they achieved a high level of dexterity while keeping the hand's size and weight low enough to attach to a robot arm.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

The World’s First Optical Oscilloscope – Game-Changing Innovation for Communication Technologies

The innovation could be a game-changer for communication technologies, such as phones and internet connections. A team from UCF has developed the world’s first optical oscilloscope, an instrument that is able to measure the electric field of light. The device converts light oscillations into electrical signals, much like hospital monitors convert a patient’s heartbeat into electrical oscillation.
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

Wacky AI paper says we should merge with machines to teach them our ways

You know you’re in for a treat when a pre-print AI research paper begins by explaining that nobody really knows what AI is and ends by solving artificial general intelligence (AGI). The paper’s called “Co-evolutionary hybrid intelligence,” and it’s a work of art that belongs in a museum. But,...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy