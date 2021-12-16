Cockroach Labs Doubles Valuation in Red Hot Market for Private Software Start-Ups

The accelerated funding will power Cockroach Labs’ rapid growth, with the database poised to lead the shift of transactional data to the cloud. Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced its Series F for $278 million in new funding at a valuation of $5 billion. The investment round was led by Greenoaks with participation from Altimeter, BOND, Benchmark, Coatue, FirstMark, GV, Index Ventures, J.P. Morgan, Lone Pine Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and Tiger Global. This round brings Cockroach Labs’ total funding to $633 million. The funds will be used to support Cockroach Labs’ ongoing investments in the development of their innovative and fast-growing cloud database as well as its continued customer growth and expansion into new markets.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO