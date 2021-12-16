ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cockroach Labs Doubles Valuation in Red Hot Market for Private Software Start-Ups

By Riley de León, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise software company Cockroach Labs has raised a $278 million Series F funding round that boosts its valuation to $5 billion. The New York City-based company has now raised $633 million to date. Cockroach Labs' new financing is the latest activity in a red hot private market of enterprise...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Weight care management startup Found lands $100M at a $600M valuation

WestCap — a growth equity firm founded by former Blackstone and Airbnb executive Laurence Tosi — led the investment, with participation from IVP, The Chernin Group, G9 Ventures and Able Partners. Existing backers GV, Define and founding investor Atomic also put money in the round, along with angel investors such as Instacart CEO Fidji Simo and Everly Health CEO Julia Cheek.
WEIGHT LOSS
martechseries.com

Cockroach Labs More Than Doubles Its Valuation to $5B raising $278M, Highlighting the Explosive Future of Cloud Database Adoption

The accelerated funding will power Cockroach Labs’ rapid growth, with the database poised to lead the shift of transactional data to the cloud. Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced its Series F for $278 million in new funding at a valuation of $5 billion. The investment round was led by Greenoaks with participation from Altimeter, BOND, Benchmark, Coatue, FirstMark, GV, Index Ventures, J.P. Morgan, Lone Pine Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and Tiger Global. This round brings Cockroach Labs’ total funding to $633 million. The funds will be used to support Cockroach Labs’ ongoing investments in the development of their innovative and fast-growing cloud database as well as its continued customer growth and expansion into new markets.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gurley
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

AI eCommerce Tech Firm Rokt Raises $325M at $1.95B Valuation

Artificial intelligence (AI) eCommerce technology platform Rokt closed a $325 million Series E funding round at a $1.95 billion valuation, with funding led by Tiger Global and participation by Wellington Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, Pavilion Capital and existing shareholder Square Peg. Rokt’s technology products work to boost engagement, revenue...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Nansen Scores $75M Series B, Attracts Tiger Global, Andreessen Horowitz as Investors

a blockchain data analytics platform, has raised a $75 million Series B round led by Accel. GIC, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, and SCB 10X are among the VCs and angel investors who also participated in the round. This funding will be used to fuel Nansen’s next phase of growth and development, including hiring developers and research analysts, and expanding the platform’s features and multichain integrations at a global scale.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Cloud Computing#Cockroach Labs#Cnbc#Firstmark#Index Ventures#Altimeter Capital#Tiger Global Management#Lone Pine Capital#Benchmark Capital And Gv#Google#Alphabet#Amazon Web Services#Aws#Oracle#Salesforce#Brazilian
siliconangle.com

Stripe, AWS partnership targets easy, global online payment processing for businesses

Ten years ago, brothers John and Patrick Collison saw the need for better online commerce platforms, cutting out manual and monotonous processes otherwise needed for developers to allow efficient and safe online payments. They developed Stripe Inc. in 2010, which offers an integrated suite of products and a global payment...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
techstartups.com

Cloud security tech startup Sysdig raises $350 million in funding, doubling its valuation to $2.5 billion in just 8 months

It has been almost two years since we last covered Sysdig, a container security startup that enables companies to securely run cloud-native workloads in production. Back then, Sysdig raised $70 million in late-stage funding round to extend market presence. Since then, Sysdig has witnessed exponential growth as more and more organizations transition to cloud-based applications and demand more end-to-end security solutions.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Investing Club: What Cramer Is Watching Wednesday, Including a Big Buying Moment for Two Bank Stocks

Fed...taper? Tighten? Inflation fears? Supply chain v. commodity v. wage inflation? Let's spell it out... Big call for club members—United Parcel Service (UPS) upgraded by Citi hold to buy... Citi puts ahead of FedEx (FDX) in pecking order... FDX reports tomorrow after the bell... UPS now has the discipline... air cargo tightness remains a tailwind... we told club members to believe in CEO Carole Tome into the quarter...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

For Course Hero, venture capital was once an unobvious solution

Launched in 2006, education startup Course Hero started its life away from the attention of venture capital. After launching, the company waited eight years to raise a $15 million Series A. Then, after going another nearly six years without raising venture capital, Course Hero closed two financings in 2020. Yesterday,...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

CockroachDB database creator Cockroach Labs raises $278M

SQL database company Cockroach Labs has raised $278 million in a series F round of funding led by Greenoaks. The New York-based company is now valued at $5 billion, well over double its previous valuation back in January. The investment comes as cloud spending has rocketed, due in part to...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Distributed database startup Cockroach Labs raises $278M in late-stage funding round

Super-resilient database provider Cockroach Labs Inc. says it’s now worth $5 billion after closing on a bumper $278 million late-stage funding round today led by Greenoaks. Altimeter, BOND, Benchmark, Coatue, FirstMark, GV, Index Ventures, Lone Pine Capital, Redpoint, and Tiger Global also participated in the Series F round, bringing Cockroach Labs’ total amount raised to date to $633 million.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Cockroach Labs keeps rolling with $278M Series F on $5B valuation

Greenoaks led the latest round — they were a participant in the prior round — with participation from Altimeter, Bond, Benchmark, Coatue, FirstMark, GV, Index Ventures, J.P. Morgan, Lone Pine Capital, Redpoint Ventures and Tiger Global. The company reports it has raised a total of $633 million with over $550 million coming across three rounds that began with an $86.6 million round in May 2020.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy