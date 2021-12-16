ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures will be significantly warmer than average on Thursday

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fQlJ_0dORvj5Z00

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH : 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 23°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:3 7 PM

Thursday morning the overnight low temperature was significantly above average after a warm front moved through. The overnight low was 41 degrees. Most are seeing partly cloudy skies with cloud cover breaking to start off Thursday.

Cloud cover increases around noon Thursday but there’s a chance for some sunshine prior in the morning hours. The chance for rain showers returns Thursday evening as a cold front moves through. This brings the chance of rain showers again in the evening until midnight. Winds will be breezy on Thursday; sustained winds will be 10-20 miles per hour from the south and southwest with gusts around 25+ miles per hour as well. This will pick up in the afternoon hours prior to the front.

The high temperature will approach the low 60’s on Thursday. This is because we have that southerly flow, an upper-level feature (ridge), and are in the warm sector of a frontal system. This is before cooling into the 40’s early Friday morning after a cold front moves through in the evening. The following chance of showers is overnight Friday into Saturday with temperatures for the weekend closer to average or slightly below. Saturday there is a chance of rain and snow as temperatures will be in the low 40’s. Where the rain-snow line falls for the storm with the low-pressure system. As of now, it is at the New York and Pennsylvania border but we will continue to track this storm system and keep you updated.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN IN EVENING
HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW MIX
HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

