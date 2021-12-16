Norwalk Wrestling opens home slate tonight

It is rivalry night for the Twin Cedars Basketball Squads as they make the trip to Southeast Warren to take on arch-rival Melcher-Dallas. While the Sabers girls will likely be a heavy favorite, Coach Zack Dunkin says he has seen too many Twin Cedars/Melcher-Dallas confrontations to know nothing is a given. The Sabers have been keyed by defensive play. In four of their six wins, they have held their opponents to below 30 points, and Melcher-Dallas girls have struggled to hit 30 this season. The boys may be a more even matchup as Twin Cedars is trying to stop a two-game losing streak to Mormon Trail and Moravia. Coach Brad McWilliams tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is a matter of getting into the gym and working on things they need to improve.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO