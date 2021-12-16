Norwalk Wrestling opens home slate tonight

Austin Reaves’ big 3-pointer to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most thrilling moments in the NBA on Wednesday night. But there was just one problem with it, and it had to do with the TV feed. The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were...
The Comanche wrestling team had a busy week with two duals and a big tournament over the weekend. Last Tuesday, the Indians fell to visiting Elgin, 43-29, in a match that was full of momentum swings. The Owls started off the night with a 22-0 lead only to see Comanche...
Another Heart of Iowa Conference triangular is on the schedule for PCM’s wrestling squad tonight as they travel north to Perry. The Mustangs, in addition to squaring off with Perry, will also compete against conference opponent, Roland-Story. PCM is coming off finishing tenth in their last tournament Saturday at Saydel. The Mustangs split their last triangular, which were also duals with Heart of Iowa Conference opponents. PCM beat Nevada handily and then suffered a defeat to West Marshall. The Mustangs’ current dual record sits at 1-4 on the year.
Simpson women’s basketball athlete and PCM High School graduate Regan Freland was named the American Rivers Conference Athlete of the Week for her performance Saturday. The #12 Storm blew out #5 Wartburg, where Freland had a career-high 23 points and hit five three-point buckets. Freland is averaging 16 points per game in American Rivers Conference contests, and is the 10th student-athlete to earn A-R-C Player of the Week honors for Simpson and second from women’s basketball.
The Norwalk basketball teams made their longest road trip of the season Tuesday, and picked up a sweep of Lewis Central in the process, as aired on 94.3 KNIA. The Warrior girls used a big third quarter in pulling away for a 42-28 win over the #15 (4A) Titans. It was low-scoring throughout, especially in the first half. Norwalk led 8-6 after the first, but was only able to extend it to 13-12 at the break. The third quarter saw the Warriors clamp down defensively, holding the Titans to just a single point in the period. The teams traded shots the rest of the way to close it out. Ava Johnson led the way with 18 points while Jocelyn Bice added 10. Norwalk moves to 3-3 overall.
The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team fell to the Harford Community College Fighting Owls on December 13 by a score of 91-81. Armon Williams led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points while going a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line; he also added three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. […]
The post Hawks Fall to Harford appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad will wrestle in just its 2nd dual of the season when the Panthers head to Eddyville to take on the host Rockets along with Clarke and Central Decatur. The Panthers have done well in tournaments this season finishing runner-up in all three including last week’s South Central Conference meet and their own invitational on Saturday. Coach Skyler Spaur tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that finishing well is good, he wants to win and hopes that starts tonight.
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad finally finished 1st at an event as the Panthers dominated a quad hosted by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Thursday night. Knoxville beat Clarke 48-27, downed the host Rockets 48-35, and rolled over Central Decatur 66-9.. The Panthers saw six wrestlers go unbeaten on the night in three matches with Dane Gullion at 106 pounds, Marco Alejo at 113 pounds, Steve Thome at 120, Triston Sinnard at 126, Luke Spaur at 132, and Chaz Graves at 145 pounds all went 3-0. Knoxville raises its dual record to 4-0 and will travel to the Roland-Story Invitational on Saturday.
The South Central Conference Tour continues for the Knoxville Basketball Squads tonight as the Panthers head to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The girls played their best start-to-finish game of the season on Tuesday in defeating Davis County 58-46. Unlike the past several seasons, where the Panthers have had that one or two major scorers, Knoxville is now forced to be more balanced and junior Player Emma Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports any of the five starters and girls that come off the bench could be the leading scorer on any given night.
The final West Central Conference doubleheader of the 2021 calendar year for Pleasantville’s basketball squads is tonight as they square off with Des Moines Christian. The Trojans’ girls are coming off a dominating victory over Ogden, where they nearly doubled up the Bulldogs, 53-28. Pleasantville has won five of their first eight games of the season, including two in conference play. The Trojans have yet to beat Des Moines Christian in the VarsityBound era, with their closest game coming last season, when Pleasantville’s comeback attempt fell just short of their comeback attempt, losing 47-39.
It is rivalry night for the Twin Cedars Basketball Squads as they make the trip to Southeast Warren to take on arch-rival Melcher-Dallas. While the Sabers girls will likely be a heavy favorite, Coach Zack Dunkin says he has seen too many Twin Cedars/Melcher-Dallas confrontations to know nothing is a given. The Sabers have been keyed by defensive play. In four of their six wins, they have held their opponents to below 30 points, and Melcher-Dallas girls have struggled to hit 30 this season. The boys may be a more even matchup as Twin Cedars is trying to stop a two-game losing streak to Mormon Trail and Moravia. Coach Brad McWilliams tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is a matter of getting into the gym and working on things they need to improve.
Despite winning three of their first five games this season, Pleasantville’s boys’ basketball squad has struggled to find a second scorer behind star guard Mason Scheve. The Trojans currently sit at 3-2 on the season with a 2-2 record in West Central Conference play. Pleasantville in five games has averaged just under 64 points per game, 25 of them are scored by Mason Scheve on a regular basis. However, the players around Scheve are struggling to step up, with the Trojans’ second-leading scorer being Dayson Leerhoff, who averages just about nine points a game. Coach Tom Wilkins tells KNIA Sports that it is important to find a second scorer in a tough West Central Conference.
The Norwalk wrestling team hosted its home opener Thursday, a triangular with Newton and Carlisle. In the conference dual against Newton, the Warriors had little trouble in a 64-18 win. The Warriors got pins from Nathaniel Adams at 145, Dominic Tigner at 160, Caden Nunez at 170, and Grant Kimball at 182. The wins at 195, 220, 285, 120, 126 and 132 came by forfeit.
PCM’s wrestling squad was swept in a triangular Thursday night at Perry, while the basketball squads will have a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader tonight against West Marshall. The Mustangs’ wrestling squad lost both of their duals to Perry and Roland-Story in their triangular. PCM lost to Perry 51-25...
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball squad put it all together and won its first game of the season Thursday night 34-30 over Seymour. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports her team battled and was able to get the win. Addi Wadle led the Saints with 11 points with Kamryn Hendrickson grabbing ten rebounds. It was a different result in the boys game as the Saints fell 61-25. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports several calls did not go his team’s way. Both Saints will come back to host arch-rival Twin Cedars tonight at Southeast Warren High School with the girls game starting at 6:30. While basketball plays Twin Cedars, the four wrestlers from Melcher-Dallas will hit the mats with Southeast Warren at the Pride of Iowa Conference meet in Nodaway Valley.
Highly decorated Central College quarterback Blaine Hawkins received another distinctive honor Tuesday, becoming the school’s 16th player named to the American Football Coaches Association Division III All-America team. An AFCA release indicated that Hawkins headlines the squad as a first-team selection. Hawkins set an NCAA all-divisions record with 63...
The Marysville bowling teams swept a varsity bowling match from Hamilton Township at Dragon Lanes in Marysville Tuesday, with the boys winning by a score of 2230-2124, while the girls thumped the Rangers, 1922-1555. Monarch Dale Barker has the high series for the Marysville boys with a 429, while Ethan...
COLDWATER — The Coldwater Cardinal wrestling team defended home turf for the first time in 2021-22, sweeping their home opening quad Wednesday night by defeating Interstate 8 foe Jackson Lumen Christi in addition to the Homer Trojans.
...
Comments / 0