Bank of England Announces Rate Hike From Pandemic-Era Lows

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Monetary Fund on Tuesday had urged British policymakers to avoid "inaction bias" ahead of the vote. U.K. inflation hit a 10-year high in November as the Consumer Price Index rose by an annual 5.1%, up from 4.2% in October and well above the central bank's target of...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday After Bank of England Rate Hike

Stock futures traded higher as investors cheered tighter monetary policies in 2022. Stock futures edged higher Thursday after the Bank of England moved to curb inflation and raised interest rates. Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's session. 1. Accenture ACN | Up 9.4%. Shares of Accenture...
The Independent

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 0.25% despite fears for economy amid Omicron wave

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, despite growing concerns for the economy as Covid case numbers surge.The Bank’s rate-setting committee voted eight to one in favour of increasing interest rates to 0.25 per cent from a record low of 0.1 per cent.Silvana Tenreyro was the only member to vote against an increase. The decision came after inflation soared to 5.1 per cent – well above the Bank’s target rate of 2 per cent.The central bank will also keep up its £895bn quantitative easing programme unchanged.Typically, central banks do...
Reuters

Top central banks go their own ways into 2022

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Top central banks will on Thursday unveil policy moves to steer their economies through rising turbulence from the pandemic and high inflation, with some set to keep money cheap into 2022 even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens. The Fed on Wednesday doubled the pace at...
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
WSB Radio

UK raises interest rates as central banks focus on inflation

LONDON — (AP) — The United Kingdom's central bank on Thursday became the first in a major advanced economy to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic began, as banks controlling monetary policy around the globe shift their focus from stimulating the economy to combating soaring consumer prices that arrived during the recovery.
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
