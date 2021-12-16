ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Professor Anita Elberse: Storytelling

hbs.edu
 1 day ago

Professor Anita Elberse talks about the case method as storytelling, giving students the facts as well as...

www.hbs.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Gate City

Illustrating, rhythm, storytelling explored at Reading Night

The Warsaw Elementary Title 1 program hosted a Family Reading Night from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Warsaw High School cafeteria. The Family Reading Night provided an opportunity for families and students to come together and learn about the importance of reading and raise funds to purchase new library books for the Warsaw Elementary library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
northernexpress.com

Meet the Storyteller behind “Firekeeper’s Daughter”

For indigenous author Angeline Boulley, storytelling has become almost second nature. A longtime communication liaison for local tribes, Boulley honed her storytelling skills in fairly demanding medium: writing grant applications for the various Native American tribes with whom she worked. “That was my storytelling training because you’re creating compelling narratives...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Chronicle of Higher Education

‘The Professors Are the Enemy’

He professors are the enemy.” So said J.D. Vance, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, quoting Richard Nixon at last month’s National Conservatism Conference. The irony of this statement, coming from someone who has boasted of his position as scholar in residence at Ohio State University, is indisputable. But it is important to ask why it is that Vance, and others of his political ilk, appear so viscerally hostile to higher ed. One piece of the explanation comes from another Republican, George W. Bush, who, speaking of a quite different enemy, famously declared, “They hate our freedoms.”
COLLEGES
bizjournals

12 actionable ways to hone your storytelling skills

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Storytelling is one of the most effective ways to market a product or service in any industry today. Since most brands are using this method in their campaigns, it’s important to have the storytelling skills you need to set your content apart from your competitors.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
bookriot.com

The 10 Best Writing Podcasts for Storytellers and Aspiring Authors

Ready for a list of the ten best writing podcasts? Writing is often such a solitary endeavor. It’s you and the blank page or the white screen and…nobody else. This feels especially true when you’re unpublished (me raising my own hand and waving it around wildly). Writing podcasts offer so many helpful tips, bits of important information, and insight into both writing and publishing as professions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
myboca.us

Story Central Virtual Storytelling Slam

The Story Central Virtual Storytelling Slam is an opportunity for adults to enter a friendly competition to share true, first-person stories -- not poems or essays -- of approximately 5-7 minutes in length. Adults are welcome to volunteer to sign up to tell a story or just sit back, listen and enjoy. Judges in the audience select the winner, who is awarded a prize. Stories are not to be read or memorized. Enrollment required. Please provide an email address. Zoom information will be emailed upon enrollment.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WVNews

The art of storytelling in video production

The rise of video production in marketing comes as no surprise. And while video production technology and other ways to market a product have advanced, so has the mind of the consumer. Today’s consumer doesn’t want to just be told why they should buy a product or service — they want more. They want something new. And what is new in video marketing, is in fact one of the oldest forms of communication on earth: Storytelling.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama shares ultra cute photo of family Thanksgiving celebrations

Michelle Obama marked Thanksgiving by sharing an adorable photo of her pet dog Sunny at their family home in Washington. The former First Lady took to Instagram to pen the sweet message: "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love." The snap showed the pet pooch sitting outside in the garden in front of a white wall decorated with a garland that read 'Happy Thanksgiving' with colourful leaves hanging above. A small chicken bone toy was placed at Sunny's feet so he could feel like part of the family feast!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Joanna Gaines
blackchronicle.com

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate

The Best Books of 2021

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. One...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
newschain

5 new books to read this week

December delights include new cosy crime books and guides on how to improve your mornings…. 1. A Will To Kill by RV Raman is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now. Fans of the film Knives Out and Agatha Christie novels will love...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Ten books to read in December

- - - This atmospheric thriller begins with Travis Wrenn, whose search for a missing woman leads him to Pastoral, a secretive Oregon commune. Years after he too disappears, members of Pastoral discover his abandoned truck and begin uncovering long-buried secrets. - - - Raised in poverty in Sweden, Greta...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy