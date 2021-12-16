Professor Anita Elberse: Storytelling

He professors are the enemy.” So said J.D. Vance, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, quoting Richard Nixon at last month’s National Conservatism Conference. The irony of this statement, coming from someone who has boasted of his position as scholar in residence at Ohio State University, is indisputable. But it is important to ask why it is that Vance, and others of his political ilk, appear so viscerally hostile to higher ed. One piece of the explanation comes from another Republican, George W. Bush, who, speaking of a quite different enemy, famously declared, “They hate our freedoms.”
Comments / 0