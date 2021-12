In a village called Santa Claus, one could expect no less than a full-force celebration of all things Santa, along with other holiday events. This dedication to Jolly Old St. Nick is nothing new. Once called Santa Fe (and pronounced “fee”), this small spot on the map in Spencer County in the southwest section of Indiana had to change its name because there was another such place in the state.

