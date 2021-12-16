Chucky Creator Teases More Legacy Characters Could Return for Season 2

Spoilers follow for Season 1 of Chucky, which is now available to stream on Peacock. Chucky may stand in the shadow of other horror giants like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger -- give him a break, he’s three feet tall -- but his movies have arguably been the most consistent in quality. What started as a clever take on the slasher in Child’s Play has morphed over the years in line with creator Don Mancini’s evolving tastes and sense of self. After two increasingly tongue-in-cheek sequels, the series moved into more slapstick territory in the ‘90s before Curse and Cult of Chucky brought the series more in line tonally with the first few movies. While always experimenting with new ways to delight horror fans, the movies always felt true to what Mancini wanted to say as a filmmaker at the time. After over 30 years, it feels like the Child’s Play franchise has found its equilibrium: Syfy and USA’s Chucky works both as a celebration of the many-faceted doll’s history and a fresh take on what he can represent going forward.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO