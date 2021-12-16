Chucky Creator Teases More Legacy Characters Could Return for Season 2

Anyone who needs proof that Chucky (Brad Dourif) was never a Good Guy to begin with only needs to watch the Season 1 finale of Chucky. The final moments of the killer doll's first foray onto the small screen was indeed as "bonkers" as franchise veteran, Fiona Dourif, promised, with plenty of murderous mayhem as the series' fresh, young characters teamed up with the legacy characters of the Child's Play series in a last-ditch effort to stop Chucky's murderous plans. While Chucky breathed new life into the franchise with its sharp humor, relatable characters, fantastic puppeteering, and crisp camera work, the show's finale is one that's equal parts thrilling and somewhat unsatisfying, leaving quite a few loose ends untied.
Comments / 0