ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bjarke Ingels’ Nabr aims to disrupt the housing market

By Pei-Ru Keh
Wallpaper*
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s any industry that’s in dire need of disruption, the housing market is it. With home purchase feeling increasingly out of reach for many living in cities these days, companies like Nabr are making it easier to own apartments. The real estate tech start-up, co-founded by Bjarke Ingels, real estate...

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The hottest housing market of 2021

The U.S. housing market has been “bonkers” and is “still nuts” — words recently used by real estate guru Barbara Corcoran on Yahoo Finance Live. Since COVID-19 emerged, homes are being sold at a record clip and prices are skyrocketing across the nation. But the frenzy is especially magnified in one Sunbelt City.
MLS
WFAA

DFW Housing Market Questions

The North Texas housing market frenzy isn't showing any signs of slowing down. That has a lot of you wondering if now is the time to buy, sell or refinance.
DALLAS, TX
mansionglobal.com

Millennials Are Supercharging the Housing Market

Alex and Michelle Angert lived the last years of their 20s without a permanent address. They moved out of a small Manhattan apartment in 2018 to stay in short-term rentals around the U.S. before embarking on a yearlong honeymoon to travel the world, starting in the Philippines. When the pandemic...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Architectural Digest

Easily Ordering Your Own Bjarke Ingels–Designed Home Will Soon Be a Reality

When some of the brightest stars in their fields join forces to overhaul a long-outdated system, it’s going to make noise. Case in point: Roni Bahar, WeWork’s former director of development; Bjarke Ingels, principal at his namesake multidisciplinary design firm; and Nick Chim, former head of Sidewalk’s Model Lab—experts in real estate, architecture, and tech, respectively—whose new start-up, Nabr, offers formerly unattainable sustainable luxury to the masses. And since raising a whopping $14 million in seed funding and an ambitious plan to deliver 100,000 stylish eco-conscious units globally, the trio has hit the ground running, to say the least. “We see ourselves as a development company that approaches real estate from a product standpoint,” Bahar notes. And that product is completely customizable from just about any angle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

To deliver the infrastructure boom, construction giants must open their doors to startups

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After much discussion and debate, Congress has finally passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. With big bucks allocated to everything from roadways to bridges to airports, the bill will keep general contractors busy for years as they feast on this building bonanza.
CONSTRUCTION
TheConversationCanada

Housing is both a human right and a profitable asset, and that's the problem

It seems like everyone is talking about housing these days. For many, it is in a state of crisis. But for others, it is a market doing exactly what it should be doing: making money. The crux of the housing problem is that it is both a basic human right and a commodity from which to extract wealth. Most housing debates largely ignore this contradiction. Those who oppose new developments and those who believe we need more housing both focus on numbers, design, zoning and density. These perspectives miss key questions about housing for whom, against whom, who profits and who...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjarke Ingels
awealthofcommonsense.com

Inflation in the Housing Market

Pam lives in the midwest. She purchased a home in 2018 for $350k, with 10% down and thus a mortgage of $315k. The prevailing 30 year mortgage rate at the time was 4.5%, giving her a fixed monthly payment of around $1,600. Four years later her house has increased 40%...
BUSINESS
rew-online.com

Bjarke Ingels launches new housing company

Architect Bjarke Ingels has partnered with former Google software developer Nick Chim and WeWork development boss Roni Bahar to form a new housing company. Nabr aims to make shopping for a sustainable – and affordable – apartment as easy as buying an electric car and has launched its first project in San Jose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Investor's Business Daily

INVH Stock: How This REIT Is Disrupting The Rental Home Market

Among top housing-related stocks worth watching, Invitation Homes (INVH) stands out from your average real estate investment trust. For starters, INVH stock is the largest player in America's single-family rental home market, and it's not even a decade old yet. Founded in 2012, Dallas-based Invitation acquires, renovates, leases and operates single-family homes as rental…
REAL ESTATE
NBC Connecticut

Q&A: Checking in on The Housing Market

The wild housing market is still going strong as we enter the second winter of this pandemic. But there are some signs that things are stabilizing. According to the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors, the median sales price of a home was up more than 7% in October of this year, from the year before. It rose from about $280,000 to $300,000. Inventory is down nearly 31%.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Sustainable Architecture
Wallpaper*

A House for Artists reinvents affordable, sustainable living

Affordable housing, sustainable architecture, and artistic creativity; all roll into one in this latest project by Apparata architects in Barking town centre in east London. A House for Artists is a new multi-family residential project, conceived as a replicable model for flexible living space that promotes civic engagement and community-building. It was brought to life by Create London, an independent agency that commissions art and architecture in the public realm, and London Borough of Barking & Dagenham, and it’s a scheme that aims to shake up the way we think about housing.
VISUAL ART
Sourcing Journal

Developing Durable, Sustainable Fabrics: Challenges and Tradeoffs

As consumers harbor growing concerns about climate change, shoppers are demanding to know how their clothing was made and its impact on the environment. Extending garment wear life is one element of a circular economy that can significantly reduce a garment’s impact. The U.K.’s Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) estimates that extending the average life of a garment by just three months could result in a 5 to 10 percent reduction in its carbon, water and waste footprints. But getting consumers to do this is a key challenge. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
pymnts.com

Phone-as-a-Service Model Aims to Disrupt B2B Device Procurement

In fast-growing organizations, it’s essential that every employee has the tools they need to get their job done. In today’s digital age, that usually means equipping employees with smartphone, a tablet or a laptop — or even all three — preloaded with the requisite business applications.
SOFTWARE
realtynewsreport.com

Satya Developing Rosenberg Project

ROSENBERG, Texas – (Realty News Report) -Satya, a Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm, announced plans for a 37-acre mixed use development with 312 apartments, retail and restaurants in the Rosenberg community on the southwest side of Houston. The project will be located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone at...
ROSENBERG, TX
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy