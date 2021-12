It's hard to believe that forever style icon Barbra Streisand's remake of "A Star is Born" is 45 years old! Lest we forget, Barbra and co-star Kris Kristofferson were the OG Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the film that hit theaters on Dec. 17, 1976. In honor of the movie's anniversary and the wardrobe-slash-star power of one of the best singer-actresses of a generation, Wonderwall.com has culled some of her best retro style moments throughout the years. First up, here she is in a promotional poster for "A Star is Born" wearing a sexy, glittery gown. Topped off with a a pair of platforms, this look is '70s glam incarnate.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 HOURS AGO