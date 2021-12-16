Open Call to World Music Artists, Andrea Parodi Prize 2022

King Crimson – Music is Our Friend: Live in Washington and Albany 2021 (2 CDs) Robert Fripp – Music for Quiet Moments (8-CD Set) (Panegyric. Album reviews by John Bungey) There are lots of ways in which artists arrive at the final lap: you can just go on too long (Nina Simone, Sinatra); you can play simpler stuff (Miles Davis); you can play the same old stuff (the Stones). What the umpteenth version of King Crimson have been doing appears to be unique. Superficially this septet, led by the sole original member Robert Fripp, appears to be the world’s best tribute band, delivering a crowd-pleasing set of oldies on what was reportedly the band’s final US tour. Unlike previous line-ups of this forward-thinking progressive rock band, the latest King Crimson, born in 2013, has mostly looked backwards and scarcely generated any new material.
Comments / 0