Open Call to World Music Artists, Andrea Parodi Prize 2022

By Angel Romero
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Andrea Parodi Prize competition, one of the most important European world music contests, is now accepting artists for its 15th edition. Finals will be held in Cagliari, Italy in the autumn of 2022. Registration is free and open to all international world music artists. Deadline to apply is May 31,...

Time Out Global

Songs for Suzanne: the Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen

Famed singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who passed away in 2016, has left behind a rich discography of music that is characterised by his haunting acoustic melodies and deep, raw vocals. In celebration of his career, several local talents will take the stage of the Palais Theatre on February 5 to perform covers from his beloved albums.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

These are the artists performing at the 2021 Boston Music Awards

Start the countdown: One week from today, much of the Boston music scene will be slumped across their sofas, happily nursing a hangover from the “in real life” return of the Boston Music Awards. Their ears will probably be ringing too, courtesy of the seven live performances scattered throughout the ceremony.
BOSTON, MA
Billboard

Latin Artist on the Rise: How Micro TDH Took His Music From the Andes to the World

Venezuelan singer-songwriter and rapper Micro TDH presents today (Dec. 9) his sophomore studio album called Nueve. The 14-track set, which comes four years after Inefable, is his debut album under Warner Music Latina. “It has music for all kinds of people, for all kinds of tastes,” Micro tells Billboard. “An...
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Mozart’s best music: 15 of his greatest works

Opera, piano music, symphonies or concertos – Mozart’s music has something for everyone. Here's our pick of 15 great pieces, so you listen for yourself and discover the essential Mozart downloads. 1. Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major. A cheery skipping horn tune coupled with playful...
MUSIC
#World Music#Music Video#Music Critics#European#Italian#Friuli#City Of Loano Award
thisis50.com

Taking over the world of music as a true-blue musical artist is Keenan Williams, aka Alpha Music.

He aims to become an Alpha in the industry just like his name, offering distinctiveness to audiences with his musical craft. It is wondrous to learn about all those individuals who believe in achieving excellence before trying to clinch success. This very attitude has acted as a stepping stone to success for many who have aimed to reach beyond the stars in their respective industries. More and more youngsters are coming to the forefront across fields and showing what they genuinely possess as young talented beings, making many other budding talents of their industries believe in their dreams. Keenan Williams, aka Alpha Music, has been doing precisely that and much more and making sure to instil more positivity, motivation, and hope in others, ultimately inspiring them to be their better selves each passing day.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Artist Profiles: Mazagan

Moroccan band Groupe Mazagan, or simply Mazagan, was formed in the summer of 1998 by three teenage friends from El Jadida in western Morocco: Issam Kamal, Younes Ramzi, and Abdelhak Amal. In 2002, they added percussionist Ghefara Belattar on darbuka; Adnane on drums and Noureddine on bass in 2003; and percussionist Youssef in 2004.
WORLD
24hip-hop.com

The Passion For Music That Led Artist Elevated To The Top

Elevated has always had the passion, determination, and the love to produce some authentic music. His music has led him to success where he now works alongside artists, such as Central Cee, Fredo, Giggs, Jorja Smith and many others. How did Elevated find his way to the top of the music industry? And what’s his story?
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

Best Of 2021: World Music

MAGNET’s j. poet picks the best world-music releases of the year. 1) Bobi Céspedes Mujer y Cantante (self-released) 2) Rubén Blades And The Roberto Delgado Orchestra Salswing! (Rubén Blades Productions) 3) Tony Allen There Is No End (Blue Note) 4) Susana Baca Palabras Urgentes (Real World)
MUSIC
edm.com

Celebrate World Techno Day With This Artist Who Makes Insane Music With Buckets and Scrap Metal

Remember making music in your kitchen as a kid, banging pots and pans together to find any semblance of a rhythm?. For Italian music producer Dario Rossi, this childhood pastime has evolved to the big leagues: techno street performances, comprised of an elaborate setup of pots, pans, empty buckets and scrap metal. But he's not playing around—these impressive techno sets are unmatched in their sonic texture, rhythm and groove. And with Rossi's frenzied drumming—he's been dubbed a "superdrummer"—and concentration face, they're visually pleasing to boot.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

King of Afro-Latin Rock Back with Blessings and Miracles

Santana – Blessings and Miracles (Starfaith/BMG, 2021) “Blessings and Miracles,” the new album from Carlos Santana, presents a wide range of musical styles and stellar guests. On certain tracks like “Santana Celebration”, “Mother Yes” and “Ghost of Future Pull II” Santana goes back to his deeply satisfying Latin...
MUSIC
urbanmatter.com

How to Build a Musical Artist Brand Online

You might see yourself as an artist, but if your goal is to get paid for your music, then you’re a business and you need to see yourself as one. You could be totally brandless as an artist, but that will also make you boring and forgettable. There isn’t one well-known artist who doesn’t manage their image or doesn’t have a brand. It is an important part of building a fanbase, and if you eventually want to be successful, you will need to work on your brand first. Let’s look at how musical artists can build their brands online.
INTERNET
Mining Journal

Holiday guitar performance set

CURTIS — The Erickson Center for the Arts, Curtis, presents “The Twelve Strings of Christmas,” an acoustic guitar holiday celebration by the Younce Guitar Duo at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The event will be in the Pine Performance Center and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The music is...
CURTIS, MI
ecurrent.com

Call For Artists For 2022-23 SculptureWalk Chelsea

Chelsea Area Festival & Events, (CAFE) is issuing a call for art for the 2022-23 SculptureWalk Chelsea. The outdoor sculpture exhibition is annually showcased in historic Chelsea, Michigan and features works selected via a juried process. This will mark the thirteenth year that the sculptures will be adorning the Chelsea cityscape.
CHELSEA, MI
worldmusiccentral.org

Chaabi Groove Pioneers Issam Kamal & Mazagan Return with “Talayne”

Moroccan band Issam Kamal and Mazagan are back together after 8 years. The group pioneered chaabi groove, an infectious mix of North African chaabi (shaabi), rock energy and urban beats. The artists present a new song titled “Talayne,” composed by Issam Kamal and co-arranged with the group Mazagan. The music...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

A Video Portrait of Influential Blues Musicians in the 1960s

The DVD titled The American Folk Blues Festivals: The British Tours 1963-1966 (Hip-O Records, 2007) showcases iconic songs by some of the most significant American blues and folk artists in the 1960s, performing in the UK. These musicians represented the best of African American roots music, specially the blues. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
londonjazznews.com

King Crimson – ‘Music is Our Friend/ Robert Fripp – ‘Music for Quiet Moments’

King Crimson – Music is Our Friend: Live in Washington and Albany 2021 (2 CDs) Robert Fripp – Music for Quiet Moments (8-CD Set) (Panegyric. Album reviews by John Bungey) There are lots of ways in which artists arrive at the final lap: you can just go on too long (Nina Simone, Sinatra); you can play simpler stuff (Miles Davis); you can play the same old stuff (the Stones). What the umpteenth version of King Crimson have been doing appears to be unique. Superficially this septet, led by the sole original member Robert Fripp, appears to be the world’s best tribute band, delivering a crowd-pleasing set of oldies on what was reportedly the band’s final US tour. Unlike previous line-ups of this forward-thinking progressive rock band, the latest King Crimson, born in 2013, has mostly looked backwards and scarcely generated any new material.
MUSIC
focusnewspaper.com

FCA Calls for Artists For It’s Music To My Eyes Competition, By 1/6

Hickory – Artists in the area are invited to enter their art in a competition at Full Circle Arts called “It’s Music to My Eyes”. The purpose of “It’s Music to My Eyes” is to give area artists a means to show art in all visual media. Full Circle Arts is looking for artists to show how music affects them in their art and their lives. In two or three sentences, tell us what inspired you to create this particular work of art.
HICKORY, NC
loudersound.com

Glenn Hughes' favourite songs from 9 bands and artists he's played with... and one solo

An inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Glenn Hughes is affectionately known as the 'Voice of Rock', and with good reason. Hughes has a career that spans decades, beginning in the 1970s with Trapeze. He joined rock legends Deep Purple in 1973, and a string of solo albums followed, as well as collaborations with artists as diverse as metal titans Black Sabbath and electronic music pioneers and pranksters The KLF.
MUSIC
Deadline

Robbie Shakespeare Dies: Influential Producer, Grammy Winning Bassist For Sly & Robbie Was 68

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was part of the duo Sly and Robbie with Sly Dunbar. “When it comes to reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare,” tweeted Jamaican prime minister Robert Holness. “He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture.” Sly and Robbie joined forces...
MUSIC

